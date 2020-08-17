rebel-wilson-shows-off-major-weight-loss

(CNN) If you picked up some weight while quarantining, you can look to Rebel Wilson for inspiration.

The “Perfect Pitch” star has been steadily shedding the pounds during the pandemic and documenting it on social media.

Over the weekend Wilson shared a photo of herself on her verified Instagram account wearing a yellow dress with a cinched belt that accented her now smaller waist.

“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo: @robertvetica Make-Up: @makeupmatthew Dress: @waynecooperclothing,” the caption read.

Wilson took to her Instagram account in January to declare that 2020 would be “The Year of Health” for her.