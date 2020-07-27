Rebel Wilson sizzles in bikini amid weight loss from her "health year"

Rebel Wilson turned up the heat for his followers.

The "Pitch Perfect" star sizzled in a lime green bikini on Saturday while in a hot tub.

Wilson, 40, originally captioned the Instagram photo "Hot Tub Fine Machine," according to People, referring to the movie "Hot Tub Time Machine."

She added: "P.S. reminding you that I have TWO college degrees."

The "Pitch Perfect" star then changed the title to two winking emojis.

In the comments section, a fan asked, “Is this your Harvard video essay? #legallyblonde ❤️ ".

"Harvard what you want is right in front of you," Wilson replied.

The "Isn & # 39; t It Romantic" star received her law degree in Australia after working to graduate for five years.

"I've never practiced for money, but I could if I wanted to. If it doesn't work in the movies," Wilson said during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2019.

The Australian actress continued, “I play a lot of dumb characters, so people were very confused about what they were doing on the contract law exam. It took me so long to get into law school, you have to study hard, so I thought I might as well finish it even though I was already a little famous. So I did it. "

Wilson's latest bikini photo comes months after she revealed in January that she was embarking on a "Health Year" trip to lose 75 kg, which is about 165 pounds.

In May, the Australian actress spoke about her progress in a candid Instagram post.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try to push yourself a little every day … I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you are bothered by the lack of progress … but good things are coming to you, "he began.

Wilson added: "I will be honest with you, with my" Health Year "mission, I am trying to reach 75 kg and, in my career, I am trying to put one of my films into production before the end of the year. Both require daily effort and there are constant setbacks, but I am working hard. "