Reboot of Universal's horror film Wolfman casts Ryan Gosling in lead role

Universal is officially moving forward with its Werewolf reboot for your new monster universe, with Ryan Gosling starring in the main character. The studio previously attempted to launch a dark cinematic universe with The Mummy, Starring Tom Cruise and Sofía Boutella, but the film did not do well with critics or at the box office. Deciding to focus on each particular movie, Universal took a chance on Leigh Whannell The invisible man, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The director and writer was previously known for his 2018 sci-fi horror hit, Empower.

Following Whannell's lead, there are a handful of other unique projects based on classic monster stories currently in development. With Werewolf, there is Elizabeth Banks The invisible woman a movie focused on Dracula's henchman Renfield be led by RocketmanDexter Fletcher and Paul Feig Dark army movie. Each project is an original version of the known stories, and there will be no effort to directly connect any of the films to the others, despite their similar themes and source material.

According to Variety, Universal is pushing for Werewolf to be his next movie based on a classic monster. The script for the film is written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (both wrote for Orange is the new black), based on an original Gosling tone. The story is rumored to retain the supernatural elements of the original material, but it is set today and has a tone similar to that of the film directed by Jake Gyllenhaal. Nightcrawler There was early consideration for Gosling to direct as well as the lead, but has since been ruled out. Universal is approaching a director and hopes to announce someone soon. Cory Finley, director of Bad Education and Pure blood, He is said to be in the race.

The invisible man It was co-produced with Blumhouse Productions, which has been producing many horror hits in recent years, such as Whannell's. Empower, Happy day of death and the winner of an Academy Award Salt. The 2020 movie got at least 14 times its budget, proving that a successful monstrous universe can be built by allowing each movie to be smart, subversive, and original. The success of the film also led Whannell to sign a film and television contract with Blumhouse, and a Enhance Sequel to TV series is in development.

Gosling has worked on very few genre films other than Blade Runner 2049, This is an interesting move for him as an actor. He is best known for his starring roles in movies like Drive and The notebook, as well as his continued association with Damien Chazelle. Gosling starred in two of the director's films consecutively, La La Land and First man, the first earned him a Golden Globe and his second Academy Award nomination. Gosling is expected to star in an astronaut film directed by Lord and Miller (The lego movie) next, as it is more advanced in development. Hopefully, Werewolf It will be ready to start production soon after.

