Recall Robitussin and Dimetapp Children's Cough Medicines

That means parents can accidentally overdose a child by putting too much syrup in the cup.

Symptoms of an overdose of any of the products may include coordination problems, high blood pressure, dizziness, seizures, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, hallucinations, among other concerns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. . USA

GlaxoSmithKline discovered that the cups for children's Robitussin Honey cough syrup were missing lines for the 5 and 10 milliliter graduations and the cups for Dimetapp for children did not have the 10 milliliter graduation. The cups for both products only had a graduation of 20 milliliters.

"There is a potential risk of accidental overdose if doctors who dispense the syrup do not notice the discrepancies between the graduations printed on the dosing cups and the indicated amounts to be administered," the FDA noted in its announcement.

"As of the date of the recall announcement, GSK Consumer Healthcare has received no adverse events related to these products or complaints from consumers regarding the incorrect dosage cups supplied with the product," according to the FDA.

The recalled lots were distributed in the United States between February 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020. They include:

Lots "02177" and "02178" for DM Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4 oz.), Expiring January 2022.

Lot "CL8292" for Children & # 39; s Dimetapp Cold and Cough (8 oz), which expires in September 2021.

Warnings against certain medications.

Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the FDA have noted that studies show that many parents are mixing too many over-the-counter cough and cold medicines and overdosing on their children.

The FDA recommends that parents do not give children under the age of 2 any over-the-counter medications or codeine-based medications for children younger than 12 years. The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend over-the-counter medications for children under the age of 4, cautioning adults to carefully measure doses.

Cough and covid-19

A constant and powerful cough is a key symptom of Covid-19 for adults. The cough is bothersome, a dry cough that you feel deep in your chest.

"It is not a tickle in the throat. It is not only clearing the throat. It is not only irritated," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, in April.

"It comes from your sternum or breastbone, and you may notice that your bronchi are swollen or irritated.

However, in children, cough may not be the first symptom. Unless the child has an underlying disease such as diabetes, asthma, obesity, or an immune or heart disease, to name a few, the first signs may be symptoms of the digestive tract.

Parents should call their pediatricians immediately to obtain a medical opinion, especially if the child also has a fever or a history of exposure to this disease,

Some coughs may not require medication

For other more common coughs, you probably don't need cough medicine for children or yourself anyway.

"Most coughs resolve with just rest and home remedies," Dr. Sharon Horesh Bergquist, an internist at the Emory Clinic in Atlanta, told CNN in 2018. "So that's the place to start unless there are warning signs of something else." serious."

Warning signs include coughing with a large amount of phlegm or phlegm that becomes thicker and darker; blood-tinged phlegm; fever; difficulty breathing; and wheezing

"Those are all signs that the cause is "It is more likely to be a bacterial infection than a viral one, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, or perhaps an underlying medical condition," Bergquist said. "But without those signs, it's generally okay to try home remedies for a few days."

Home remedies

The best thing to do to cough is to stay hydrated, because fluids thin mucus and make it less irritating to the throat and easier for the lungs to expel. A hot shower, drops of salt or salt water, or a spray are other options to moisten the nasal passages and thin mucus.

A cold steam humidifier, also called a vaporizer, in your child's room can help hydrate the lungs, but clean it daily. Hot water vaporizers can burn, so the American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend them.

Tea, chicken soup, and honey (if eaten alone or added to drinks) are also good home remedies.

"Chicken soup has a lot of value if you're generally sick," said Bergquist. "Heat and spices open the sinuses. For coughs, hot liquids soothe the throat, and honey is quite effective. Studies have compared honey to some of the over-the-counter cough medicines and found that it works the same. good. "

However, keep honey away from babies, as it can lead to infant botulism due to the baby's immature digestive system. By the age of 1 year, a baby's intestines have matured enough to eat honey safely.

Bergquist said that his cough should improve in a few days, with lighter and thinner mucus. If that doesn't happen, it may be time to see a doctor.