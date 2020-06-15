Recap & # 39; sMothered & # 39; from TLC: The Stickiest Graduation Gift Ever?

TLC's "SMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows several pairs of mothers and daughters in wacky relationships.

The mix includes Marcia, who wakes up her daughter Alena licking her face; Cher and Dawn, who are dressed as twins; and Mary and Brittani, who don't think it's strange to insert nozzles into the back of each other.

Here is our recap of the fourth episode of season 2, "My Gift to You". Spoilers ahead!

Cher and Dawn

The beautiful Belle is finally born! New Yorker Cher, 29, and her mother Dawn, 59, have spent the past few episodes colliding with Cher's husband, Jared, over whether Cher should have an epidural, as she and Jared originally decided. Dawn tried to convince her of a natural birth so that Cher can remain like her mother in every way. But in the end, she chooses an epidural and the delivery goes smoothly.

However, Jared is expelled from the hospital room during part of the process. Later, once the baby is brought home, Jared also tells Cher to get rid of her floating parents. Cher tells the camera that she understands Jared's wish for her family of three to bond, but she also finds Dawn useful. "I feel trapped in the middle," she admits. Don't you say

Marcia and Alena

This week, Marcia, 68, tries to make Alena, 21, more independent. Despite the fact that Alena is now an adult, Marcia still puts on her clothes in the mornings and takes them to university every day. Alena doesn't even have a license, so this episode, Marcia takes her to go karting in an effort to interest her.

It doesn't work because, as Alena says, "My fear is that once I start driving alone, it is something I will no longer do with my mother. It is a terrifying part of life; we are not going to spend so much time together."

It seems that codependency will not be conquered today.

Laurie and sarah

Florida couple Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25, have dinner with Sarah's boyfriend, Miguel. As Laurie struggles with various health problems, such as diabetes and kidney disease, she worries that she won't make it to her wedding if they don't get married soon. Currently, there are no wedding bells on its horizon.

And Miguel is unmoved when Laurie pressures him to propose to Sarah. He stirred his concerns by saying that his possible marriage to Sarah "will happen when it happens."

"What will it be like for me if you finally decide that you want to get married and your family is there and I don't have anyone?" Sarah asks Yikes.

Mary and Brittani

This week, Mary, 55, and Brittani, 19, have a party to celebrate Brittani's graduation from school to become a corrections officer. Brittani is anxious that her infatuation does not appear, and the text message she sent her was not read. Mary takes over, gets the boy's number, and discovers that he must have blocked Brittani. Instead of keeping silent to preserve Brittani's feelings, she announces it to him in the middle of the party.

"I don't want to think of a boy who hurt me when I try to have a good time," Brittani says when Mary won't let him go and threatens to "rip his head off."

If that made you shudder, just wait, there's more. As the party continues, Mary announces to everyone that her gift to Brittani is a tummy tuck, "because she has a lot of loose skin around her belly," he says.

Brittani's friends tell the camera that they would be "ashamed" if their mothers did this. Mary's husband Frank is upset that she did not ask him about the gift, as it is expensive. He also says that it is not an "appropriate" gift to give a daughter, "but Mary is a different kind of mother."

"SMothered" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.