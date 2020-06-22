Recap & # 39; sMothered & # 39; of TLC: Starting family confrontations

TLC's hit reality show "sMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows several pairs of mothers and daughters whose ties extend beyond "normal."

Whether it's cosmetic surgery together to take joint showers until rocky dates, these duos do it all.

Season 2 has followed three pairs returning from season 1, plus three new pairs, as tensions heat up.

Let's dive into the fifth episode of the season, "The Truth Hurts."

Spoilers ahead!

Kathy and Cristina

Throughout the season, Chicago mother Kathy, 61, and Cristina, 35, have planned for Cristina and her family to move into their mother's house while Cristina's house is being remodeled. In this episode, they drop the bomb on Cristina's sister, Carly, who also lives with her mother and is not happy to learn that she suddenly has new roommates. Carly gets along well with her mother and sister when they are apart, she says, but when they are together, they become "nuts."

Carly fears they will snoop on her personal life, and with good reason: they already spied on one of her dates in season 1. But after dancing on the subject, she finally reveals to the camera why she is really worried: she has a secret. Beau, and she doesn't want you to know.

"I have a boyfriend and they don't know it, they are going to ruin it," she says. "They will put so much pressure on the relationship that they will make it run."

Mary and Brittani

Floridians Mary, 55, and Brittani, 19, go out to dinner with Frank, Mary's husband. (As the first episode of Season 2 explained, they had a ceremony, but Mary broke the marriage license when she discovered that Frank cheated on her at his bachelor party.)

Brittani doesn't know the whole story of what Frank did to Mary, but she knows enough that she doesn't like it and thinks that it's not good enough for her mother. Mary surprises them by inviting them both to a restaurant without telling them that the other will be there, hoping that they can come together and resolve their differences. Naturally, this fails.

After Brittani questions Frank about what exactly happened at that bachelor party, she says to her mother, "You are still in a relationship with a man who committed adultery … I don't understand why you love a man. who did that. " for you."

The episode ends with Brittani leaving the restaurant. Mary goes after her, leaving a discontented Frank.

Sunhe and Angelica

Sunhe, 52, and Angelica, 32, have clashed for two seasons over Angelica's relationship with her boyfriend, Jason. Sunhe does not believe that he is prioritizing Angelica enough, since he is not yet entangled in any, but in two previous relationships He is separated from his wife, even though they are not officially divorced, and he still has his ex-girlfriend's belongings in his garage and pays his phone bill.

In this episode, he fixes both: presents Angelica and Sunhe with signed divorce papers, and checks his ex-girlfriend's stuff. The problem? Angelica helps him, only to infuriate that his ex provided him with a detailed list of exactly how to sort his things and ship them to him.

"It is absolutely ridiculous that she is ordering these items," says Angelica fed up. "Why do you think you have the right to give Jason a list of what you want? She can come here alone.

Jason doesn't see what the problem is as he's getting rid of his ex's things like everyone wanted. But both Sunhe and Angélica say that she is not prioritizing Angélica's feelings about caring for her ex. So although he tried to show Angelica that he is serious with her, both his mother and daughter are not impressed.

"I'm still looking at you," says Sunhe.

Laurie and sarah

Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25, have a smooth episode after a heated argument last week. The question? Laurie has health problems and wants Sarah to marry her boyfriend, Miguel, as soon as possible so that Laurie can be part of the wedding. It is not an unreasonable request, but Miguel was not willing to listen or move, and made it clear that he is not yet ready to propose to Sarah. This week, Laurie reflects on whether he is the right man for Sarah, and the mother-daughter bond about Sarah de Laurie's collection of baby teeth.

"They sit in a drawer next to my bed, so I can look at them whenever I want," says Laurie, pulling out a container full of human teeth. Uh … sure.

Both mother and daughter seem to think this is endearing, and not the habit of, say, a serial killer, and describe teeth as smelling of "a newborn baby."