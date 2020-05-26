Recently deceased WWE star Are you back yet? | Newsdio

That didn't take long. Like any other business, wrestling is going to see a lot of turnover. Wrestlers can come and go at any given time, whether or not they have a long-term contract. Even if someone is scheduled to be around a company for a long time, they could stay home or just not be used in one way or another. The reverse may also be true, which appears to be the case.

Earlier this month, WWE started a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion thanks to Sami Zayn being stripped of the title. One of the first round matches saw Daniel Bryan defeat Drew Gulak, which was not exactly shocking. The surprise came the next day, when Gulak left the company after his contract expired. That was over a week ago and things have already changed.

Starting Monday, Gulak appears again as a member of the SmackDown list on WWE.com. Too, according to Fightful.comGulak appeared on the latest SmackDown recordings and will appear in a segment on this week's show. WWE never officially announced that Gulak had left the company and it may be a situation where he continues without acknowledging the expiration of his contract.

Gulak could do a lot in the ring. Check out some of his best moments:

Opinion: This is a nice thing to watch as Gulak is someone with a lot of talent who got a pretty nice boost while it lasted. Assuming he's back, it's not that his time away is going to mean anything, since he only left for one show. I know Gulak is not likely to become a major star in the company, but he is someone who can play a role and that is not a bad place to be in WWE.

What do you think of Gulak? Are you happy that it seems to have returned? Let us know in the comments below.

