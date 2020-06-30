Recently released body camera images show the former Chicago police superintendent asleep at the wheel

The 3-minute, 22-second video taken from the camera of a police officer's body in the early hours of October 17, was released by the city of Chicago on Monday.

The video shows a police officer stopping his vehicle, getting out of the car, and walking towards Johnson's car.

"Sir, sir, is that alright?" says the officer while pointing his flashlight at the window.

Johnson responds, "Yes, I am." The officer then asks, "Are you okay?" And Johnson responds, "Yes."

The officer asks for identification before pulling his body away from the car and saying to someone off camera: "Hey, what's going on?"

It is not clear from the video who the officer is talking to.

Johnson then hands his ID to the officer, who asks, "Are you sitting here or want to go home?"

The former superintendent says, "No, I'm fine," and the officer responds, "Very well, sir. Have a good night," before walking away from the vehicle.

Johnson was not asked to do a sobriety test.

Johnson told reporters after the incident that he decided to park his car because he felt his blood pressure was increasing and thought he got sick because he accidentally missed a dose of a new medication he was taking.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson in December, saying she lied about the incident and "intentionally cheated" on her and the public.

"It has become clear that Mr. Johnson participated in a series of actions that are intolerable to any leader in a position of trust, particularly the head of the Chicago Police Department," Lightfoot said at a press conference after the superintendent's dismissal. . "Mr. Johnson failed the Worker members of the Chicago Police Department, intentionally deceived the people of Chicago, and intentionally deceived me. None of that is acceptable."

Johnson had worked for the department for 30 years and was planning to retire in late 2019.

He has intentionally denied lying about his actions.

"I acknowledge that I made a bad decision and had a judgment failure on the night of October 16. That was a mistake and I know that," Johnson said in a statement in December. "However, I have no interest in fighting a battle for my reputation with those who want to question it now."