It is the sweet taste of freedom.

The rapper-turned-songbird of the state, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was seen Sunday enjoying his newly released home confinement with a stroll through downtown Manhattan and an ice cream cone.

Rhyme spitter "Trollz", 24, enjoyed the treat as he and his security entourage walked down East 47th Street for several blocks, stopping at points to pose for selfies with fans, barely keeping a low profile to despite making fun of the Nine Trey Blood Gang.

Tekashi, Daniel Hernandez, to New York State, was sentenced to 24 months in prison plus five years of supervised release last December after pleading guilty to organized crime conspiracy and eight other charges.

He had faced 47 years in prison after facing joining the Nine Trey Bloods to aid him in his career and financially back them up.

Instead, he chose to turn the state's evidence into a high-profile trial that put many of the crew behind bars, but refused to enter the witness protection program.

After spending 13 months behind bars during the case and having been released at home in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, 6ix9ine was finally released on Saturday, when his ankle monitor was taken from him, according to his lawyer.

During Sunday, 6ix9ine was heard complaining that she was unable to go live on Instagram to interact with her 713,000 followers.

"Me, Instagram restricted me from going live," he was heard saying on his phone at one point during the excursion.

Even if he can't get out live, the rap star's page on the platform showed that it got going after launch.

A new clip released shows 6ix9ine rapping with a sizeable entourage and stunts on several high-end cars, images that witnesses say were taken on Sunday morning, apparently for a new music video.