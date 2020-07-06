Record Background Check Indicates Public Fear About "Disbursement Police" Movement, Says Gun Rights Activist

Background checks related to firearms reached 3.9 million in June, the most since the tracking system was created more than two decades ago, because "people are being hit with a heavy dose of reality" in Through calls to "disburse" the police, gun rights activist Colion Noir said Sunday.

Noir told "Fox & Friends Weekend" presenter Jedediah Bila that more Americans are beginning to think, "The only person responsible for their safety is them."

He continued: "Understanding that and seeing the limitations that the government can provide in terms of its security, they realize, well, maybe that idea of ​​a Second Amendment is starting to make a lot more sense now than maybe it did a couple of years ago. months, or maybe a couple of years ago. "

Arms sales increased in March when United States governments began issuing orders to stay home and other unprecedented blockade measures as the coronavirus took over the entire country.

Interest in firearm possession continued as the economy drastically slowed and civil unrest erupted after George Floyd's death on May 25, prompting calls to police departments across the country.

"It seems kind of ironic to me," Noir said of the move. "There are a lot of people before where we are now … who were saying 'you don't need a firearm, you have a police'. Let's fast forward to where we are now, and many of these same people are saying, ' we should pay the police. "

Noir said that while such a move would be "ridiculous," the national attention it has generated has left many people fearful for their safety.

"I like to feel like I can call someone to protect me when I need it," he explained, "but now that we have people on the national stage talking about paying the police, well, at that point the only thing left is what I can. to do is trust myself to go get a firearm to protect myself, because I'm not sure if there are police on the other end of the line or can arrive when I need them. "

