Record floods in China impact EPP supply chain to the US





The flood is also affecting the US supply chains for personal protective equipment, crucial to combat the pandemic.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, is located along the banks of the Yangtze River, where water levels reached their fourth highest in recorded history.

West of Wuhan in Xiantao is China's largest non-woven fabric manufacturer used in the production of PPE. Torrential rain has created additional barriers to the export of goods, including EPP, as some shipments can be delayed by up to three weeks, according to a Reuters report.