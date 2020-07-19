Record floods in China impact EPP supply chain to the US

The flood is also affecting the US supply chains for personal protective equipment, crucial to combat the pandemic.
Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, is located along the banks of the Yangtze River, where water levels reached their fourth highest in recorded history.
"It is only creating another major hurdle here in terms of the PPE entering the United States; it is the worst case scenario for it to happen, but that is what we are dealing with right now," Michael Einhorn, president, told Reuters. from Dealmed. . Sources treated disposable lab coats and other products from Wuhan and nearby regions.
Red alerts were put up last week in Hubai, Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces as rain continued to hit the Yangtze River basin.
Although monsoon rain floods occur almost every year in this part of China, the economic impact cannot be ignored as the country tries to escape the damaging effects of the blockade caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
More flooding expected
More flood rain is forecast as an unusually strong and stationary time limit continues to shed additional rainfall over already devastated areas.
It has been particularly severe in Jiangxi and Hubei provinces lately, where additional rainfall of 2 to 6 inches (50 to 150 mm) is forecast in the next five days.
The latest weather model data suggests that the heaviest rain (over 150-250 mm, or 6 to 10 inches) in the next 5 days will take place in Shandong and Hainan provinces.
The rain will also spread to North Korea and, to a lesser extent, South Korea.