Record heat is moving northeast on Sunday

In addition to high daily records, more than 75 monthly heat records were also set. And this week, nearly a dozen places set high-temperature records for all time, including Turkey, Texas (117 ° F) and Hialeah, Florida (100 ° F).

For many cities in the central and eastern U.S., summer heat waves can feel downright brutal due to high humidity. That will be the case on Sunday for Cincinnati, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Baltimore and Raleigh, North Carolina, which will have heat ratings (how temperatures feel) above 100 ° F.

Even northernmost cities like Boston, Philadelphia, and Burlington, Vermont, will see high temperatures on Sunday exceeding 95 ° F.

"Nearly 90 percent of the contiguous United States expect high temperatures of 90 ° F or higher in the afternoon for the next week," said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink. "However, the nights are expected to stay very warm as well. Some cities will see nighttime lows drop only to around 80 ° F."

"This makes heat waves during the summer even more dangerous for those who do not have access to air conditioning to cool their bodies," said Brink.

Last week, nearly 50 records were set for the highest overnight low temperatures, including Lubbock, Texas, which only dropped to 86 ° F on July 14.

Temperatures should drop to at least 80 degrees for your body to recover from the intense heat of the day. People can lose up to 2 liters of fluid overnight by sweating if temperatures don't drop below 85 ° F.

In 2019, 63 people in the US died from heat-related illness, the third-highest climate-related mortality after currents and floods, according to the National Weather Service. In the past 30 years, extreme heat has been the leading cause of climate-related deaths in the United States.

Boston and New York are under heat warning on Sunday. Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio are not under warning despite higher heat rates. They will not meet the criteria established by the National Weather Service because each area of ​​the country has its own guidelines.

In the Midwest, cities like Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee, all under heat alerts on Saturday, will finally see some relief thanks to a cold front. The Chicago area will go from the mid-1990s on Saturday to a high of just 80 ° F on Tuesday. Detroit and Cleveland will see a similar cooling after the front moves through Sunday.