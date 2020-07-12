Record heat possible from California to Texas on Sunday

Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tucson will see the high temperatures exceed 100 degrees, and all three are likely to tie or break their record high daily temperatures. In Texas, cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Lubbock will reach at least 100 degrees.
In total, more than 25 cities could break records on Sunday and Monday.
The criteria changes again in the desert of the southwest.
Since it is very hot for much of the year in the Southwest, NWS offices do not issue heat warnings for desert locations, only warnings of excessive heat.
The Las Vegas office is special because it forecasts the highest and lowest elevation points in the contiguous United States: Mount Whitney and Badwater Basin in Death Valley, respectively.
"Death Valley regularly exceeds 115 degrees in the summer, but areas like Mount Whitney don't," says Jenn Varian, a NWS meteorologist in Las Vegas. "Therefore, elevation, terrain type in the west, and even the time of year play an important role in how we issue these excessive heat warnings."
Some offices in the Southwest Southwest also take into account the number of tourists coming to the city and the transitory population that is not used to the extreme heat of the desert.
"Many tend to seek higher ground in an attempt to escape the heat," explains Varian. "While you will find relief from triple-digit temperatures, the mountains of southern Nevada are also expected to be well above their seasonal averages. As a result, additional heat precautions should be taken even if you are at higher elevations or Mountain regions ".
Nighttime temperatures are also important.
More than 20 locations could beat record low temperatures Sunday through Tuesday.
Safety is the key
The purpose of the warnings and advisories is to protect the public and provide guidance on the likelihood of heat-related ailments, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, stroke, and possibly death.