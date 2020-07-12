Record heat possible from California to Texas on Sunday







Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tucson will see the high temperatures exceed 100 degrees, and all three are likely to tie or break their record high daily temperatures. In Texas, cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Lubbock will reach at least 100 degrees.

In total, more than 25 cities could break records on Sunday and Monday.

Other hot spots include Houston, New Orleans, Montgomery, Alabama, and Columbia, South Carolina, which will reach a high temperature of at least 95 degrees on Sunday. But those places will not be subject to a heat warning because the National Weather Service uses different criteria for heat warnings in different parts of the country. If the forecast calls for a 105-degree heat index in Dallas or Atlanta, the NWS will issue a heat advisory, but that's not high enough for San Antonio, which needs a heat index of at least 108 degrees or Columbia, Carolina del Sur, which needs at least 110 degrees before emitting heat warnings.