Record unhappiness reigns when Americans think something went wrong in the United States







Why? It is at least partially because they believe that something is wrong in their country. That is the key conclusion of the polls that have been published since the start of the anti-racist protests in late May.

I'm not just referring to the thoughtful partisan responses of voters (for example, Democrats don't like President Donald Trump). I'm also not talking about specific questions related to views on race or the ongoing protests.

I'm talking about something bigger than none of that.

Start with the fact that only 21% of Americans think the country is going in the right direction, according to the latest Monmouth University survey. The vast majority, 74%, said that Americans were on the wrong track. Most Americans generally believe that the country is on the wrong path, but it is rarely that bad.