Record unhappiness reigns when Americans think something went wrong in the United States

Why? It is at least partially because they believe that something is wrong in their country. That is the key conclusion of the polls that have been published since the start of the anti-racist protests in late May.
I'm not just referring to the thoughtful partisan responses of voters (for example, Democrats don't like President Donald Trump). I'm also not talking about specific questions related to views on race or the ongoing protests.
I'm talking about something bigger than none of that.
Start with the fact that only 21% of Americans think the country is going in the right direction, according to the latest Monmouth University survey. The vast majority, 74%, said that Americans were on the wrong track. Most Americans generally believe that the country is on the wrong path, but it is rarely that bad.
Just three months ago, the division was 39% thinking we were on the right track versus 54% saying we were on the wrong track. That's a decrease of almost 20 points for the right direction in no time. The fall is due almost entirely to Republicans. In March, 75% of Republicans responded that we were going in the right direction. This month, it has dropped to 45%.
These are the worst overall numbers on this question for Monmouth since they started asking in 2013.
Gallup asks a similar question to Monmouth: "Are you satisfied with the situation in the country?" They show that 20% of Americans are now satisfied, which is the lowest level in four years. It also dropped from 45% in February. Perhaps more concerning, Gallup has not recorded that most Americans are satisfied with the country's direction in more than 15 years.
Put another way, there is no doubt that the current conditions (pandemic and civil unrest) are leading to more pessimism than usual, although Americans have not really been happy for a while.
One of the reasons Americans can be so upset is the feeling that things are out of control and they don't know how to fix it. To that end, an NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll released in early June found that 80% of voters think things are out of control in the United States. There is no trend line on this issue, but it can't be good that only 15% believe things are under control in the United States.
Americans' lack of control may be helping to lessen their civic pride. Fewer than a majority (42%) responded that they were extremely proud to be Americans in a Gallup poll released this week. That 42% was the lowest since Gallup added the "extremely proud" category to its survey question on the subject in 2001.
Interestingly, the extremely proud percentage drop since Gallup's last poll on this question was fueled by Republicans. Although more Republicans (67%) said they were extremely proud of being Americans than Democrats (24%), 67% was the lowest percentage for Republicans in more than 15 years. That shows that it's not just a partisan reaction to Trump that is driving these numbers down.
If you want to go back even further, 9% of adults who said they are not proud to be American was the highest I can find in any Gallup poll since at least 1982. The previous high was 4%, and 1% was the highest. most common percentage. Now 9% is not a large percentage by any means. Most Americans (about 90%) are at least a little proud to be Americans.
Still, we are talking about more than 20 million adults who are not entirely proud. That is not an insignificant number, and it has grown a lot in a short period.
The question is whether there is anything that keeps Americans from becoming so angry about their country's fate. Hopefully something will change.