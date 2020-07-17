Recorded California woman riding BART train with hair on fire

A California woman traveling on a Bay Area commuter train with her hair on fire was filmed Tuesday.

The short clip posted on TikTok begins on a BART train when flames shoot out from the woman's head.

"Your hair is on fire!" yells a man.

The woman, who is standing, begins to scream and falls into her seat as another rider tries to put out the fire.

The fire goes out quickly, but it fills the train car with smoke.

"What the hell, man!" another passenger screams.

The alarming scene took place at El Cerrito del Norte station around 5 p.m. On Tuesday night, BART officials told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The public transportation agency said the woman in the video never reported the incident to the BART Police Department, although a station agent did call the police, reporting that "a woman who apparently set herself on fire," BART said.

"At this time, BPD has not received any information indicating that this is some type of assault by another pilot," BART spokesman Jim Allison told the outlet.

"On behalf of BART, I certainly hope she is okay."