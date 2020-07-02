Records show 11-year-old boy is youngest to die from Covid-19 in Florida

Swimming pool

Vice President Mike Pence said he heard "very sophisticated plans" to make sure that the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a "safe and healthy environment" when it is called at the end of next month.

At a press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida on Thursday, Pence was asked if people in vulnerable populations should stay home and skip the RNC. He did not directly answer yes or no.

"We are excited to come to Jacksonville," said Pence, "and I was in a meeting not too long ago when I heard about some very sophisticated plans to make sure it is a safe and healthy environment."

"Our job right now is to do everything in our power to support the efforts of your governor and the people of Florida to reduce these numbers, and I think we can," added Pence.

Some context: The Florida Department of Health reports at least 10,109 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to approximately 169,106, according to data released by the state.

Thursday's data marks a new daily record for infections in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, undersecretary of health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, told the House Select Committee on Coronavirus that "four states have about 50% of our new cases, and they are very worrisome to everyone in public health. "

Those states are California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, which posted new record cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.