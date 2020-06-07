Recovery is underway. Does that mean it is time for more stimulation?

"While it may still take a year or more for activity and employment to return to previous levels, the path now seems shorter and more direct than most had assumed," clients Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark told clients. from Citigroup on Friday.
Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said it is a sign that stimulus programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides emergency loans to struggling small businesses, have been effective.
But the fact that some people return to work does not mean that the heavy lifting of policy makers can end, Brusuelas warned.
"Sustained political attention" is still needed for the tens of millions who remain unemployed, he said. "Both the fiscal and monetary authorities should follow their current current policies."
Coming soon: The Federal Reserve, which will make a policy announcement on Wednesday, is under pressure to maintain and complement its massive bond purchase program, which has helped fuel the meteoric rise in stocks and other risky assets. The S&P 500 ended the week 4.9% higher, its third consecutive week of sizable gains.
Investors also expect more stimulus from the US government. USA, which has already committed more than $ 2 billion but could go further.
Berlin, known for its fiscal conservatism, has committed more than 13% of 2019 German GDP to additional government spending, along with more than 7% of GDP on tax deferrals and 27% on liquidity provisions and other guarantees. The United States has contributed 9% of 2019 GDP in stimulus expenses, along with 2.6% in deferrals and another 2.6% in liquidity provisions or guarantees.
Such data encourages many economists to ask for more help.
"We remain concerned about the health of the economy after the highest initial jump in the reopening," Bank of America economists Alexander Lin and Michelle Meyer told clients on Friday. "The way forward is likely to be bumpy given the risks posed by the virus and many millions of displaced workers."
Where the jobs are coming back
From retail stores to restaurants across the United States, people return to their old workplaces or find new jobs when possible, although the overall employment situation remains bleak.
These sectors are seeing the biggest gains, according to my colleague at CNN Business, Shannon Liao:
- Restaurants and bars added nearly 1.4 million jobs in May when they began to reopen, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- The construction industry added 464,000 jobs, recovering almost half of what it lost in April.
- Retail stores recovered 367,800 jobs, and clothing stores saw the biggest gains.
- The factories added 225,000 jobs as the plants became active again.
- Dentist offices reopened, leading to the return of 244,800 jobs.
