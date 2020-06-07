Recovery is underway. Does that mean it is time for more stimulation?







What's Happening: The US Jobs Report. USA May showed that the US economy. The US, which was expected to cut another 8 million jobs, actually added 2.5 million jobs, reducing the unemployment rate to 13.3%. Wall Street economists said this indicates that the labor market, and perhaps the economy as a whole, is recovering faster than expected.

"While it may still take a year or more for activity and employment to return to previous levels, the path now seems shorter and more direct than most had assumed," clients Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark told clients. from Citigroup on Friday.

Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said it is a sign that stimulus programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides emergency loans to struggling small businesses, have been effective.

But the fact that some people return to work does not mean that the heavy lifting of policy makers can end, Brusuelas warned.