Red Bulls expect MLS bubble problems to subside

After spending 11¹ / ₂ years with the English Premier League team, Wolverhampton FC, Kevin Thelwell was appointed to the newly created Head of Sport position for the New York Red Bulls in February. However, just over a month later, the MLS had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Red Bulls are slated to play Atlanta United in their first game as part of the MLS is Back tournament on Saturday. The tournament will take place in Orlando, where players and staff try to maintain a "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

However, the bubble has already been threatened as two teams, FC Dallas and Nashville FC, have already withdrawn from the tournament after several players tested positive.

After seeing his former Premier League restart his season largely smoothly, Thelwell said he is optimistic his new league can bounce back and do the same.

"My hope would be that as we move on to the gaming side, which is what we are right now, we will have fewer and fewer problems and we will be able to focus on football," Thelwell said. Friday. "And that's not much different from where the Premier League was at the beginning. They had a process whereby several players tested positive in the first instance, but then they handled it very well. And of course I think the MLS has handled Dallas and Nashville as well as they could possibly do it. ”

Defender Aaron Long said the news about FC Dallas and Nashville FC was "troubling" on Thursday. However, despite the first troubling signs, the new Red Bulls boss said he has complete confidence in the MLS and its security protocols.

"My experience in MLS is that it's not really much different [than the Premier League]. If you ask me what I think of the bubble here and how it has been organized and managed, I think MLS has done a fantastic job "Thelwell said. “Transportation to get from our state to Orlando was excellent. The testing process and protocol were very well organized and very fast. The hotel is well managed and well coordinated, and we have the right support and service. "