Red Bulls fail to shoot on goal in ugly loss to crew

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayan scored for the Columbus Crew in a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls earlier today to secure a place in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament.

With a couple wins to open the World Cup-style tournament, the Crew have secured first place in their group with a final match against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Zardes threatened in the 17th minute, but his header went to the net over the goal. He scored in the 23rd minute, for his third goal in two games. It was the 70th goal of his MLS career.

Pedro Santos almost added another goal for the crew from a distance in the 40 minute, but Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen dived in to push the ball to the post and away from the net.

Zelarayan scored in the opening minutes of the second half. The crew signed Argentine offensive midfielder Tigres UANL for a record club transfer fee in the offseason.

Zardes parted for a second goal in the 74th minute, but was successfully tackled by Amro Tarek.

The Red Bulls had no shots on goal in the game.

Sebastian Berhalter, the son of USA men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, started in midfield for the Crew.

Columbus opened the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Ohio rival Cincinnati FC.

Florian Valot scored the only goal in the Red Bulls' tournament opening victory over Atlanta.

The 24 teams that play in the tournament are divided into six groups for the preliminary stage, and the results count for the regular season. Nashville SC and Dallas FC were forced to withdraw due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The tournament is played without fans on ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

Both the crew and the Red Bulls opened the regular season with a win and a draw before the coronavirus outbreak closed the league.