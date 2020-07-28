Red Cross says its Covid-19 aid reached North Korea

Passengers wearing face masks queue to check in at the departure terminal of Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam on July 27. Hoang Khanh / AFP / Getty Images

Vietnam has suspended all domestic passenger flights to and from the popular Da Nang tourist destination for 15 days, starting Tuesday, according to Chinhphu, the official Vietnamese government newspaper.

This occurs after the country reported 11 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 on Monday night, including four health workers. A total of 16 new cases were reported in the past three days, according to the news report.

Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in Da Nang. Previously, national airlines were asked to increase the number of flights to evacuate them, but they had to leave before midnight Tuesday local time, according to Chinhphu.

Reappearance of the virus: Da Nang has witnessed an increase in cases since July 25, after the country had not reported local infections for 100 days. The authorities suspended the transport of passengers by road both within the city and to and from Da Nang, except for the transport of patients, workers, experts for commercial establishments, food and goods.

Reimposed restrictions: In a series of social distancing measures imposed since midnight Tuesday, residents of six Da Nang districts must remain at home. They can go out looking for food, medicine, emergencies and work. When they are outside, they must keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other.

A ban on meetings of more than two people outside of offices, schools, hospitals and other public places was imposed.