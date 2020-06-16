Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for Covid-19 antibodies





"During these uncertain times, the Red Cross hopes that Covid-19 antibody tests will provide its valuable donors with information on whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus," the Red Cross said in a press release.

Regardless of whether a donor experienced symptoms, the test will show whether the immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

The antibody test, which has been licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration, does not diagnose donors with a current infection.

The Red Cross said it hopes these tests will increase interest in blood donation, which has declined sharply since the pandemic began.