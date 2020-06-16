Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for Covid-19 antibodies

"During these uncertain times, the Red Cross hopes that Covid-19 antibody tests will provide its valuable donors with information on whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus," the Red Cross said in a press release.

Regardless of whether a donor experienced symptoms, the test will show whether the immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

The antibody test, which has been licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration, does not diagnose donors with a current infection.

The Red Cross said it hopes these tests will increase interest in blood donation, which has declined sharply since the pandemic began.

Although blood impulses continue to be canceled for precautionary reasons, blood donations are still vital.

"There is an urgent need for blood donations at this time to meet the needs of patients in hospitals such as surgical procedures and treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the resumption of COVID-19," he said. the Red Cross.

The blood drives are still being canceled "as many businesses and community organizations restrict the number of people in their locations creating challenges for a stable blood supply."

FDA changes blood donation guidelines amid urgent need for blood during coronavirus pandemic

The blood is perishable and cannot be stored, the Red Cross said.

Donors can expect antibody test results within seven to 10 days, either at the Red Cross blood donor app or on the website.

"As a humanitarian organization and member of the broader health community, the Red Cross has adapted our services to help meet the needs of this extraordinary time," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in the statement. of press.

Amid blood shortages, the FDA in April loosened its donor eligibility guidelines to expand the pool of potential donors.

