Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for Covid-19 antibodies

Regardless of whether a donor experienced symptoms, the test will show whether the immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.
The antibody test, which has been licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration, does not diagnose donors with a current infection.
Although blood impulses continue to be canceled for precautionary reasons, blood donations are still vital.
"There is an urgent need for blood donations at this time to meet the needs of patients in hospitals such as surgical procedures and treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the resumption of COVID-19," he said. the Red Cross.
The blood drives are still being canceled "as many businesses and community organizations restrict the number of people in their locations creating challenges for a stable blood supply."
The blood is perishable and cannot be stored, the Red Cross said.
Donors can expect antibody test results within seven to 10 days, either at the Red Cross blood donor app or on the website.
"As a humanitarian organization and member of the broader health community, the Red Cross has adapted our services to help meet the needs of this extraordinary time," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in the statement. of press.