Red Dead Redemption 2 Single-Player DLC Petition Started By Players

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans have started a petition asking Rockstar Games to develop and publish single player story DLC for the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 It was initially released for consoles almost two years ago and was later released for PC and Stadia last year. Since its release, the game has yet to receive any new stories, and most updates released cater to Red Dead online, the online multiplayer component of the game.

Despite being the second game in the Red dead redemption Serie, Red Dead Redemption 2 it's actually a prequel to 2010 Red dead redemptionWhich is not surprising considering how that game ended. The prequel stars Arthur Morgan, who was in the same gang as Red Dead Redemption & # 39; s John Marston, and is set years before the events of the original. And just like the original, Red Dead Redemption 2 It garnered universal praise from fans and critics alike, only falling a bit out of favor a few weeks after launch over Rockstar's outdated game design approach. Since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, the developer has focused on developing several new games and is said to be currently working on Grand Theft Auto 6.

The online petition was started by Ivan Ojeda through Change.org and is quite simple, just stating, "Let's make our voices heard. We want the Red Dead Redemption 2 single player DLC. It doesn't have to be free. " So far, it has received more than 300 signatures with a goal of 500. Notably, the petition has been in effect for quite some time, since it was published at least a year ago, but it only reached 250 signatures, halfway to its goal. , Recently.

Some of the comments in the petition express support for more single-player story DLC, including a possible sequel to Red Dead Redemption undead nightmare DLC, with some even confessing their willingness to pay for post-launch content. Others have also suggested a possible pullback from Blackwater or a continuation of Red Dead Redemption & # 39; s story inside RDR2. Some have also voiced criticism for Red Dead online and the myriad of microtransactions featured in the service, as well as in the main game.

Although new single player story DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2 It would definitely be appreciated by fans of the game, it seems very unlikely, apart from the small possibility of a potential Undead Nightmare 2. However, even that could end up being relegated to a Red Dead online event rather than a true single player campaign as much as important content that changes the world is retained from the main game in GTA Online. With the number of updates the studio is rolling out to Red Dead OOnline, it seems disappointingly clear what the company's focus is on post-launch support.

Source: Ivan Ojeda / Change.org

