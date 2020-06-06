Red Dead Redemption 2’s Most Useful Feature Is Stupidly Hidden

Red Dead Redemption 2's fast travel feature has been criticized as inefficient, but there may be a reason behind its design.

Rockstar games Red Dead Redemption 2 It has a quick trip, but at first it is ridiculously hidden. Red Dead Redemption 2 It has been praised for a lot of things since its original release in 2018, from the incredible graphics to its historical precision, but the way the game handles the journey and movement of players has not been one of them.

RDR2 It has been widely criticized for its glacial rhythm. The game's developers clearly wanted to enhance the realistic elements of the Wild West by forcing players from Red Dead Redemption 2 do somewhat mundane tasks, such as regularly cleaning your rifles or creating new tools and weapons. Sometimes, RDR2 It may seem more like a real life simulation game than a third person action / adventure game.

It may seem counterintuitive or unproductive to make fast travel as inefficient in a game with an open world as expansive as Red Dead Redemption 2, But there is a reason for this, which can be really advantageous to gamers and their gaming experience, despite the inconvenience it can cause.

How to access fast trips in RDR2

Rockstar certainly did not make access to fast travel very accessible. Players won't even have the option to use it until they complete the game's introduction, Van der Lindes' camp, and the open world is available. Even then, players still have to pay to upgrade their own accommodations, which can only be done after spending $ 220 to upgrade Dutch's store. Players can access this camp upgrade menu through the Ledger, which Arthur finds after completing his first tax mission for Strauss. After Dutch's $ 220 upgrade, Arthur's travel map costs players another $ 325. Once purchased, the option to travel to major cities or points of interest will be available.

Please note that fast travel does not work both ways. While players can travel from the gang's camp to a city or point of interest, they cannot return to the camp using the same method. Players also cannot quickly travel to cities where they have a significant reward. Later, Arthur will be able to travel quickly after setting up camp anywhere, though he will not be able to return to that original location.

RDR2 Force players to take the long route

RDR2 Quick trips are not as fast as some players expected. Some games allow players to travel from point A to point B in a fraction of a second, but players are expected to do a little more (and wait a little longer) to travel fast. Red Dead Redemption 2, that has not gone well with everyone. However, Rockstar may have intentionally done this to discourage players from overusing fast travel. The point of RDR2 It is not completing the game as fast as possible, but fully enjoying the journey before reaching the final destination.

If fast travel were easier to use, then players would be more inclined to abuse it and potentially not get the full game experience, missing out on everything. Red Dead Redemption 2 & # 39; s small details. There are countless NPCs that players can find while traveling from one point to another. While this may distract players from completing story missions, it also provides a longer and richer gameplay experience, one that would be lost if the Quick Journey were easier to use in-game.

Red Dead Redemption 2’S The fast travel feature can be inefficient and frustrating at times, but there seems to be some reasoning behind its design.

