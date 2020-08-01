Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 31 states







And a Bakersfield, California-based company is the likely source of potentially contaminated onions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"Although research has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified the FDA that it will recall all varieties of onions that may have been in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross contamination, "the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The onion recall will include Thomson International's red, white, yellow and sweet onions.

Salmonella Newport has so far sickened 396 people and admitted nearly 60 to the hospital. The first cases were reported between June 19 and July 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.