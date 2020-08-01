Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 31 states

And a Bakersfield, California-based company is the likely source of potentially contaminated onions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
"Although research has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified the FDA that it will recall all varieties of onions that may have been in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross contamination, "the agency said in a statement on Friday.
The onion recall will include Thomson International's red, white, yellow and sweet onions.
Salmonella Newport has so far sickened 396 people and admitted nearly 60 to the hospital. The first cases were reported between June 19 and July 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The FDA said the investigation into the outbreak continues to determine if any other products are related to the disease. Salmonella cases with a genetic fingerprint similar to the US cases in Canada have also been identified.
Signs of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria, the CDC said. People are generally sick for four to seven days. Children under 5, those over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience serious illness.
In some cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to other parts of the body and require hospitalization.
The CDC urges anyone with symptoms of salmonella poisoning to contact a doctor, write down what they ate the week before they got sick, report the illness to the health department, and contact health researchers about their illness.
Infections have been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.