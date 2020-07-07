Red Sox persecuted for allegations of racism, sexual abuse

Last month, when former major league star Torii Hunter said he had been called the N-word "a hundred times" at Boston's famous Fenway Park, the Red Sox were quick to back him up with a promise to fight racism.

"The Torii Hunter experience is real," the team said in a June 10 Twitter post, adding that there were at least seven incidents as recently as last year where fans used racial slurs. The team promised to do a better job of fighting racism: "As we identify how we can improve, know that we are listening."

But those words rang hollow for more than a dozen black men who have spent the past few years trying to get the Red Sox to listen to their claims that they were sexually abused by a former manager of the Red Sox clubhouse who died. in 2005.

Former clubhouse manager Donald "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to criminal charges of attempted sexual assault in 2002, admitting he used the memories of the Red Sox team to lure young black clubhouse workers to remote areas. from the team's spring training facility in Florida, where he abused them. Fitzpatrick did not admit to having abused children in other stadiums.

Since then, an increasing number of men have stepped forward alleging that they, too, were abused by Fitzpatrick at Fenway Park and at major league stadiums in Baltimore and Kansas City, when the Red Sox were playing on the road. Because their claims date back to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, they are too old to be included in civil lawsuits, and the men say their requests for out-of-court settlements have fallen on deaf ears.

Gerald Armstrong, 65, said he believes the team knew that Fitzpatrick, who worked for the Red Sox for decades, was teasing hired youths like bats, ball boys and club house assistants. "You can't tell me that you can have 30 or 40 men traveling with him and observing his behavior and not knowing what he was doing," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said former Red Sox first baseman George Scott, known as the "Boomer," frequently told him to "stay away from Fitzy." Scott died seven years ago.

"It was another slap in the face for me," said Charles Crawford, 45, an African American from Taunton, Massachusetts, after hearing the most recent statement by the Red Sox about fighting racism in Fenway Park. Crawford alleges that Fitzpatrick abused him in a locked storage room and in the team's showers at Fenway Park when he was 16 in the summer of 1991.

"Now would be a good time for the Red Sox to show everyone that they mean what they say," said Armstrong, who claims he was the first young black man hired at the visiting club by old Kansas City athletes, just to Being allegedly abused by Fitzpatrick multiple times in a stadium warehouse and at the historic Hotel Muehlebach in downtown Kansas City.

When contacted by The Associated Press, Daniel Goldberg, a Red Sox attorney, reissued a statement that the team issued in 2017, noting that Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to criminal charges under the team's previous ownership.

"The Red Sox have always viewed Mr. Fitzpatrick's actions, dating back six decades, as abhorrent," the team's statement says. "When the team, under prior ownership, became aware of the allegations against Mr. Fitzpatrick in 1991, he was immediately relieved of his duties."

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer representing 21 men who claimed to have been abused by Fitzpatrick, 15 of whom are black, has been pushing for out-of-court settlements with the Red Sox, three other teams and the Major Leagues for years, but don't take advantage. Recently, after the death of George Floyd and statements about the fight against racism issued by the Red Sox, the Major League Baseball and various teams, Garabedian has tried again to open negotiations, without success.

"It is inconceivable to me that they do not want to help these victims in this day and age," said Garabedian, who is known for his work representing victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, including those who participated in a 2002 settlement with the Archdiocese of Boston.

Forbes magazine recently set the value of the Red Sox at $ 3.3 billion, third among the top 30 major league ball clubs. In a recent ranking of billionaires, the magazine also estimated principal owner John Henry's net worth at $ 2.6 billion.

Today's Red Sox, led by Henry, who also owns The Boston Globe, have worked to shed the team's racist past since they bought the franchise in 2002.

Under the late Tom Yawkey, the team's former owner, the Red Sox were the last major league team to join, signing infielder Elijah "Pumpsie" Green in 1959, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson broke the barrier. of color when signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers. .

In addition, the Red Sox had a chance to sign Robinson before going to the Dodgers, and took a pass to sign Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

Two years ago, the Red Sox tried to get away from the team's racist legacy when they asked the City of Boston to leave Yawkey's name on a street that borders Fenway Park. The request sparked opposition from a group of civic leaders who said the move would tarnish Yawkey's history of charitable giving. But the Red Sox prevailed and today Yawkey Way has returned to its original name, Jersey Street.

Crawford and Armstrong, who long accused Fitzpatrick of abuse, said the former clubhouse manager wore official baseball caps and balls to lure them and others to private settings at major league ballparks and elsewhere. places.

Garabedian said three of the 21 alleged victims say Fitzpatrick sexually abused them after showing up at the minor league games in Boston and near Brockton and telling them he was a major league scout.

"He was very active," said Garabedian.

Garabedian is seeking $ 5 million for each of the 21 alleged victims.

But Armstrong said he is speaking in large part to encourage all black men who are victims of child sexual abuse to overcome the shame or embarrassment they may feel so that they can recognize what was done to them and get the advice they likely need.

"I think a lot of black men have been abused and, for cultural reasons, they just don't show up to deal with it," he said. "And if you don't deal with it, you're seeing a lot of emotional problems."