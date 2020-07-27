Red Sox Rodriguez awaits test on COVID-related heart problem

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said he is awaiting additional test results after doctors recently discovered a problem with his heart that they believe is the result of his recent bout with COVID-19.

The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to training on July 18.

He hasn't had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, which the team's medical staff considered to be serious enough to stop him for at least a week.

He has been restricted from baseball activities since July 23.

"That's why the doctors tell me to only take a week, to rest, not to let your heart race too fast," he said. "If it goes away, it just goes back to work."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually due to a viral infection. Inflammation can cause arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, or heart failure.

Rodríguez's doctors told him that 10 to 20% of people who received COVID-19 were also diagnosed with myocarditis.

He said the experience opened his eyes, but that having a mother who is a nurse has helped reassure him.

"That is the most important part of your body, so when you hear that, the first time I hear that I was a little scared," Rodríguez said. Now that I know what it is, it's still scary, but I know exactly what it is. Just talk to my mom, talk to my wife, they know what I have and everything. Now we just have to take the rest. That is difficult, but you have to rest. "

Rodríguez previously said that his coronavirus attack had left him feeling "100 years old" and that it took him about 10 days before he could shed any light. He said he is currently not experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

As David Price left for Los Angeles as part of the Mookie Betts trade and ace Chris Sale missed the season after Tommy John's surgery, Rodriguez had been in line to be Boston's first-day starter. He posted the best career numbers in 2019 with 19 wins and a 3.81 ERA. But with him sidelined for opening day, those duties fell to Nathan Eolvaldi.

Rodríguez is not sure how long it will take to get ready to pitch in a game.

"As soon as I throw the first ball, I'll let you know. I need to know how my shoulder feels, ”he said. "It could be more, it could be less. It depends on how you feel the first time you throw the ball. "