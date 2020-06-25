Red Sox, Tigers, and Sailors have positive tests for Covid-19, reportedly

"They are going through the recovery process as we speak, and that's all I can say about that right now," Ávila said, according to MLB.com. "It was just a few days ago, so they are still in the recovery stages and, at some point, they will be re-evaluated."
The Seattle Mariners have had "more than one" positive player for Covid-19, general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters Wednesday.
"Obviously, much of that will be protected information, but we have had more than one player in our organization who tested positive," Dipoto said, according to MLB.com.
"We are still not sure, with the tests that will take place this weekend, how much that will affect our list of 40 men. But with the emerging cases, especially in some of the critical points of the country, we have had some players test positive" , said.
"Right now they are asymptomatic. They feel great. But we are aware that they are positive, and obviously they will not be in the environment when we open until we have determined whether, A] they are part of the list group, and B] they are healthy enough to be a part of that. "
A player on the Boston Red Sox 40-player roster tested positive for Covid-19, baseball chief Chaim Bloom told reporters Wednesday. The player was exposed to the virus a couple of weeks ago, said Bloom, according to CNV affiliate WCVB.
Blue Jays and Rockies also have positive cases
There are also positive cases of Covid-19 stemming from tests conducted last week at the Toronto Blue Jays' facility in Dunedin, Florida, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. The source did not specify the number of positive cases and did not say if any of the positive cases are players.
On Friday, the Blue Jays said in a statement that they had closed the club's spring training facility in Dunedin after a player experienced symptoms associated with Covid-19.
Three Colorado Rockies players tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to multiple reports.
One player was symptomatic while the other two were asymptomatic, according to reports.
Several Rockies players have been taking live at-bats and working at the team's stadium, Coors Field, this month, according to the Denver Post.
The other players exercising at the stadium were screened for the virus and received negative results, reports the Denver Post.
Colorado has not responded to CNN's request for comment.