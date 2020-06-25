Red Sox, Tigers, and Sailors have positive tests for Covid-19, reportedly





A Detroit Tigers player and a staff member outside the baseball operations department tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Al Avila told reporters on Wednesday. The player, who tested positive in recent days, was in Florida but not at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Avila said, according to MLB.com.

"They are going through the recovery process as we speak, and that's all I can say about that right now," Ávila said, according to MLB.com. "It was just a few days ago, so they are still in the recovery stages and, at some point, they will be re-evaluated."

The Seattle Mariners have had "more than one" positive player for Covid-19, general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters Wednesday.