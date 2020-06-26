Red Wings has shot to win the NHL lottery to recruit Lafreniere

The once proud Detroit Red Wings hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them a chance to select Canadian Alexis Lafreniere.

Detroit desperately needs a boost after easily being the worst team in the league during the pandemic-shortened season that went on ice in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Lafreniere, an 18-year-old winger, is the top prospect available by consensus and appears to have enough talent to potentially help next season and for years to come.

The Red Wings and the rest of the league will find out on Friday night which team will be lucky enough to get a chance to wear it.

Detroit has an 18.5% chance of having the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, on a day to be determined, after beating each NHL team by at least 23 points and finishing 61 points behind Boston Bruins, leader. of the league.

The Ottawa senators have a 13.5% and 11.5% chance of spoiling the Red Wings' plans to have Lafreniere in the lineup with two non-playoff draft positions, including San Jose's from the Erik Karlsson trade.

The Red Wings had 17 league wins in their 71-game season. Detroit followed all teams in the league by at least 23 points and finished 61 points behind the NHL leaders Boston Bruins.

Los Angeles Kings (9.5%), Anaheim Ducks (8.5%), New Jersey Devils (7.5%) and Buffalo Sabers (6.5%) are the other teams that are not in the 24-team expanded playoff with the opportunity to recruit Lafreniere. .

Eight other teams that don't advance will also have a chance to take on one of the top players as part of the league's renewed plans announced last month.

"The very creative solution the league came up with," said Nashville Predators general manager David Poile. "I wanted to be a playoff team or a lottery team, but I didn't want to be both and I didn't want anyone." if not, both are "This complicated two-phase lottery system makes perfect sense and could be very intriguing."

If one of the last seven teams in the league wins the lottery, that team will have the number 1 choice. If one of the other eight teams is lucky enough to be drawn in the lottery, selection No. 1 will be settled after a second phase. of the process on another date to be determined.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman didn't seem to like the format.

"I have mixed feelings about it," Yzerman said. "You knew the league would do what it felt it had to do to make it work."

Meanwhile, Ottawa seems to like the way the lottery plays out. Senators have a chance to make difference-making players end a three-year drought in the postseason, which is the longest in the franchise since it was an expansion team in the 1990s.

"We are very happy with how it will proceed," said senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We know we are going to get two players in the top six in the worst case."

The Sabers have had a permanent reserve in the lottery draw for the past nine years, owning the NHL's longest active playoff drought and living up to the league record.

It's a stretch where Buffalo has had a revolving door in the roles of coach and general manager. Ralph Krueger is Buffalo's sixth coach in the span, and he recently hired Kevyn Adams as the fourth general manager of the franchise.

For either team with a shot to take Lafreniere, an apparently special player will be on the way.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games in the Quebec Major League. He also captained the Canadian gold medal winning team and earned MVP honors at the youth world championships earlier this year.