Reddit bans pro-Trump forum The_Donald and other hate-promoting communities





On Monday, the social networking site said subreddits [or forums] and users promoting hate based on "identity or vulnerability" will be banned. As part of the policy change, Reddit is initially banning some 2,000 subreddits, including "The_Donald," a popular community that supports President Donald Trump, where users often share racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and conspiracy content.

Reddit said the "The_Donald" forum has consistently broken its rules, antagonized other communities, and moderators have refused to meet Reddit's "most basic expectations". The company also said it gave warnings to the community and changed its moderators. In 2019, you "quarantined" the forum, which means that people visiting the subreddit will see a warning message before accessing it, and forum posts won't appear in the search.

"All communities on Reddit must adhere to our content policy in good faith. We ban r / The_Donald because he has not, despite all opportunities," Reddit said Monday.

Reddit said the vast majority of accounts it is banning are inactive, and of these, only about 200 have more than 10 daily users.