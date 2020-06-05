Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian steps down from board

Reddit, the social networking site that he co-founded 15 years ago, gave birth, directly and indirectly, to some of the worst racism, hatred and trolls on the Internet. Now, two years after retiring from his daily duties on Reddit, Ohanian, a white man, resigns from the company's board of directors and requests to be replaced by a more diverse option.

In a series of tweets On Friday, Ohanian urged Reddit to fill his seat with a black candidate. Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his family as one of the reasons for his decision. The tweeted : "I say this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him: 'What did you do?'

He also pledged $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick's nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp. "I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred," Ohanian tweeted.