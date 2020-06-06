Reddit Co-Founder Steps Down to Support Black Lives Matter

Alexis Ohanian Sr., co-founder of Reddit, announced today that he will resign his position at the company to support racial equality and Black Lives Matter. He also promised $ 1 million to the concentration camp Know Your Rights From Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

George Floyd's death at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin has served as a catalyst for the most shocking and effective national protest since Black Lives Matter first entered public consciousness. Large corporations have donated millions of dollars to the organization and an untold amount of fundraising has come up to help victims of police brutality, protesters and all kinds of groups working for racial equality.

Along with these financial donations, we are also seeing an unprecedented show of solidarity worldwide and online. People talk about racism in ways that the world has not seen in decades. Now Alexis Ohanian adds her voice to that chorus with the surprising decision that he revealed on Twitter to resign his position on the Reddit dashboard. Furthermore, he has suggested that Reddit fill his place with a black candidate, and the company announced that it intends to fulfill its wishes.

Ohanian is the father of a black daughter, as his wife, tennis megastar Serena Williams, recently gave birth. The Reddit co-founder explained his decision to resign, stating: "I say this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, "What did you do?"

I resigned as a reddit board member, urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred, and I & # 39; m starting with a promise of $ 1M to @ kaepernick7’S @yourrightscamp – Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

What's next for Reddit?

In the official announcement subreddit, Steve Huffman, another of the Reddit co-founders, gave more context to his partner's decision and explained other ways the company is getting involved. Reddit, at one point, was reputed to be the platform of choice for racists and hate speech. For some, the alt-right movement and modern expressions of online white supremacy grew up in subreddits. Huffman's post today came as a response to the online backlash directed at Reddit once the company publicly voiced its stance in support of Black Lives Matter. The complaint was common: how can an online platform that tolerates racism within its user communities make credible statements in the name of equality? The same criticism has understandably been taken advantage of on Facebook, Twitter and even in the NFL. Huffman acknowledged those concerns, saying "There is an unacceptable gap between our beliefs as a person and a company, and what you see in our content policy."

The post went on to announce impending changes to Reddit's content policies while highlighting and explaining the various ways that its current policy has failed to curb hate speech. While he didn't go into detail about what those changes would be, Huffman explained that the goal is for Reddit to react more quickly to instances of hate speech and communities with racist tendencies. The publication closed with a commitment to avoid returning to the status quo if the national anger surrounding police brutality subsides.

The fact that a founder is resigning is undoubtedly an unorthodox movement as a sign of support for diversity. At the same time, replacing an integral part of a massive company with a black person with absolute intent is a powerful statement. Of course, there are many people of all ethnicities who are qualified for the position. That's why limiting candidates publicly to ensure that the place is filled by someone directly affected by the very issues Reddit is most frequently criticized for is profound. Instead of talking about his vision for equality, Reddit is putting his money, and his leadership, where his mouth is.

