Redesigned Pok Fest Go Fest events dated • newsdio

The great annual Pokemon Go Go Fest will take place this year for two days: July 25 and 26.

As previously announced, the event will be held remotely in a virtual format, which means fans can play without traveling to the usual large in-game meetings.

Illustrations for the event released today showed Pikachu and other Pokémon hanging out in a garden, reflecting the recent change in the emphasis of the event and the full game to play at home whenever possible.

If it seems a duller matter than previous years, well, there is no escape. 600,000 people traveled to play together in Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama last summer, in a very different world.

Instead, this year it will offer bonuses, rare Pokemon, and new Special Research wherever you play. There will be other ways to connect with other players, Niantic said. And for the first time, a ticket to the event will last both days.

More details will follow: Today's announcement is only intended for Pokéfans to mark their calendars.