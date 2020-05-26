Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro with released 48 megapixel main camera: price, specs

Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G are official. Introduced in China, the latest additions to Redmi's smartphone portfolio run on MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and feature a 4,520 mAh battery. The Redmi 10X 5G offers a triple rear camera setup, while the Redmi 10X Pro 5G has a quad camera setup on the back. Both phones support dual-band 5G and come with a display fingerprint sensor. A Redmi 10X 4G model was also released, and this variant appears to be a renowned version of the Redmi Note 9.

Redmi 10X series price, availability

The Redmi 10X 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 16,900) for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 19,100), the 8GB + 128GB storage option will be sold at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 22,200), while the high-end 8GB + model 256GB is priced at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 25,400).

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 24,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 27,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phones will be offered in Twilight Purple, Deep Ocean Blue, Starlight White, Lunar Gold color options. The Redmi 10X will go on sale from June 1, while the Redmi 10X Pro will go on sale from June 5.

The Redmi 10X 4G model is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is already for sale in China in blue, green and white color options.

Redmi 10X 5G Specifications

The Dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10X 5G runs on MIUI 11. MIUI 12 updates will be rolled out gradually via OTA starting in late June 2020. It features a Full-HD + display (1,080×2,400 6.57-inch pixels) with HDR10 + and 600nits brightness. It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensional 820 processor, along with the Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. The phone includes up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For imaging needs, the Redmi 10X 5G has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed within the waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 10X 5G includes a 4,520 mAh battery with a 22.5 W fast charge. Connectivity options include dual mode SA / NSA 5G support, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB port. Type C and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac. The Redmi 10X 5G comes with an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The dimensions of the phone measure 164.16×75.75×8.99mm, and it weighs 205 grams. The Redmi 10X comes with IP53 level for protection against dust and splashes.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G specifications

The Dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10X Pro 5G also runs on MIUI 11 and features a 6.57-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixel) display with HDR10 brightness and 600nits. It also works with the 7nm MediaTek Dimensional 820 processor, along with the Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. The phone is listed to pack up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 11

Optically, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G has a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto shutter that supports 3X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. There's another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera on the back. On the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera, housed within the waterdrop-style notch.

There's a 4,520 mAh battery built inside with 33W fast charge support. Connectivity options include dual mode SA / NSA 5G support, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, port USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Dimensions are 164.16×75.75×8.99mm, and it weighs a little more at 208 grams.

Redmi 10X 4G Specifications

The Redmi 10X 4G looks like a renowned version of the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi 10X 4G dual SIM (Nano) runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and features a 6.53-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2 , 340 pixels)) LCD screen together with a pixel density of 394ppi and a brightness of 450nits. The phone runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 eight-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is 128 GB.

Redmi 10X 4G works with the Helio G85 SoC

Upon arrival at the Redmi 10X 4G cameras, the quad camera setup sits within a square-shaped module and houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens. On the front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera located inside the screen cutout.

The Redmi 10X 4G includes a large 5,020 mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W and reverse charging of up to 9W. Xiaomi has included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS, and more. The rear fingerprint sensor is located just below the quad camera unit.

