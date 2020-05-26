Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X Pro vs Redmi 10X 5G: Price, Specifications compared

The Redmi 10X series has been introduced as Xiaomi's latest mid-range smartphone range. The new series includes Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro as the three different models. All three Redmi 10X phones come with multiple rear cameras and have a gradient finish. However, there are many differences in their prices and specifications. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G is designed as the most advanced model with a quad rear camera setup, while the Redmi 10X 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi 10X, on the other hand, appears to be a renowned version of the Redmi Note 9 that launched at a global event in late April.

In this article, we compare the price and specs of Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro to make the main differences.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro 5G: Price

The Redmi 10X pricing starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB base storage variant. Customers can also get their 6GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,700). In contrast, the Redmi 10X 5G price is set to CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 19,100). The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 22,300) and the superior 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 25,400). However, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 27,800).

Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi 10X 5G color options in Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White and Twilight Purple in China from June 1, while Redmi 10X Pro 5G will go on sale from June 6. The Redmi 10X 4G model, on the other hand, is now available for purchase in China in Forest Green, Frost White and Skyline Blue colors.

Details on the world debut of Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have yet to be revealed.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro: Specifications

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro, all three phones come with dual SIM support and run Android 10, along with MIUI 11 on top. On the screen side, the Redmi 10X offers a 6.53-inch (1,080×2,340-pixel) full-HD + LCD panel with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 450-nit brightness, while the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G come with a 6.57 1.0-inch (1,080×2,400-pixel) full-HD + AMOLED display that has a 20: 9 aspect ratio and 800-nit brightness, as well as features like DC dimming and HDR10 +. The Redmi 10X also has a piercing screen design, while the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have a water drop-style cutout.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10X includes eight-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro, on the other hand, have a MediaTek Dimensional 820 octa-core SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC5 GPUs and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the Redmi 10X has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, 2- macro megapixel trigger and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. This is unlike the Redmi 10X 5G which has the triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2 megapixel depth trigger. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other front, comes with quad rear camera setup that includes an additional 8-megapixel telephoto sensor to support 3x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel macro shooter along with the 48 primary sensor. megapixels and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter sensor.

In terms of selfie and video support, the Redmi 10X has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front along with an f / 2.25 lens. The Redmi 10X 5G, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 10X has a maximum of 128 GB of internal eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. However, Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G come with up to 256GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 10X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, FM radio, infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, offer dual-mode 5G (SA / NSA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type – C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G also has NFC support.

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro models have sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, though the Redmi 10X has a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back.

On the battery front, the Redmi 10X includes a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging according to the Quick Charge 3.0 protocol. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, include a 4,520 mAh battery. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G also comes with a 33W charger, while the Redmi 10X 5G will have a 22.5W charger.

The Redmi 10X measures 162.3×77.2×8.9mm, while the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G measure 164.16×75.75×8.99mm. Additionally, the Redmi 10X weighs 199 grams, while the Redmi 10X 5G weighs 205 grams and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G weighs 208 grams.

