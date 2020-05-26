Redmi 9 goes through Bluetooth SIG certification, could be released soon

Xiaomi's Redmi 9 remains a mystery as there are no signs that it will be released soon. However, a new leak suggests it could be just around the corner. Despite the fact that Xiaomi is not creating any hype around it, it has reportedly appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification page, with the name my Redmi 9 & # 39; and the same model number from a previous leak. This means that there is a very good chance that the Redmi 9 will launch sometime in early June.

The Bluetooth list, as reported by Gizmochina, was released on May 26 and mentions the Bluetooth version as 5.0. Interestingly, there are five Redmi 9 models listed with slightly different model numbers. Version ‘M2004J19G & # 39; in particular is the same number that went through authorization from the US FCC. USA And Xiaomi's RF exposure website. The other model numbers are: M2004J19I, M2004J19C, M2004J19PI, and M2004J19AG. The model ‘M2004J19AG & # 39; was also seen on the Eurasian EEC certification site earlier this month.

On top of this, there isn't much in terms of specs that are listed apart from a mention of MIUI 11, but that's not exactly surprising. Your guess is as good as ours right now, when it comes to the Redmi 9's features. Rumors suggest it would have a screen larger than 6 inches, and based on the product's positioning, it should probably have an HD + display.

In terms of battery, we expect a decent big one, anywhere between 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. We may still have two rear cameras and a single selfie camera in one notch, just like the Redmi 8 (Review). As far as the SoC is concerned, we expect Xiaomi to take a big leap and use something with a little more bite like the MediaTek Helio G80. Considering that it would compete with Realme's new Narzo 10A, it could also have the Helio G70.