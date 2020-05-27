Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale next week through Amazon and Mi.com: price in India, specifications

Next week, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India through Amazon and Mi.com, Xiaomii India chief Manu Kumar Jain said on Twitter. Jain also noted that the second sale of the phone ended in minutes. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was released alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. The Redmi 9 Pro Max comes in three RAM and storage configurations and has a quad rear camera configuration. The phone is backed by a large 5,020 mAh battery with fast charge support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the high-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is offered in three color options: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. It will go on sale through Amazon and Mi.com next week. An exact date is not known at this time.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixel) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view lens, a 5-megapixel macro trigger and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera on the front housed in the center hole.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128 GB of integrated UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512 GB) through a dedicated slot. For connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 165.5×76.68×8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

