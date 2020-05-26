Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today at 12 noon through Amazon, Mi.com: price and specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in India today, May 26, at 12 p.m. (noon). The phone has made multiple sales in the past and will once again be available through Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India in March and made its first sale in the same week, despite closing restrictions. Now, with restrictions tightened further, and non-essential item deliveries allowed across the country, except in containment zones, customers can order the Redmi Note 9 Pro through e-commerce websites.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The 4GB variant of RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB variant of RAM is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in three color options, namely Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. Customers will be able to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro from Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixel) IPS screen with 20: 9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla protection Glass 5. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens. The secondary is an 8 megapixel shooter with a 120 degree ultra wide angle lens. There is also a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera on the front housed in the center punch.

The phone comes with up to 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro includes a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 165.7×76.6×8.8 mm and weighs 209 grams.

