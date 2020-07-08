Redskin goods pulled by Walmart, Target, Dick sites: reports

Renowned retailers Walmart and Target appear to have removed Washington Redskins merchandise from their websites as corporate pressure increases for the NFL team to change its name.

Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reported the Redskins team's disappearance from the Walmart and Target websites on Monday.

"Now you can buy 31 of 32 NFL teams at Walmart.com," Hailey wrote. "I bet you can guess which team is not represented."

PRESIDENT TRUMP SUE REDSKINS, INDIAN FRANCHISE NAMES: "NAME STRONG TEAMS, NOT WEAKNESS"

Hailey also reported that Target made a similar move, as did Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to USA Today.

Walmart announced its plans in a Twitter message last Friday, after the Redskins announced they would carry out a "thorough review" of the team's name issue.

"Given today's NFL announcement and ownership of the Washington team, we are discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team's name and logo, Walmart wrote, without using the Redskins' name.

Earlier last week, sportswear company Nike said it was removing Redskins merchandise from its website.

Also Thursday, FedEx, which has the naming rights for the team's Maryland stadium, formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership interest in the team.

Principal owner Dan Snyder has long opposed changing the name of the team, which has been using the Redskins name since the 1930s.

The team originated in Boston before moving to DC after the 1936 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the recent national focus on race relations since George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis has helped bring new scrutiny to the team's name, and with old brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben that will soon disappear from the shelves of shops, Snyder's decision can be made for him in the court of public opinion.

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return within the city limits of Washington, D.C., but city leaders say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any stadium deal.