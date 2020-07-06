Redskins minority owners looking to sell stakes amid name change dilemma: reports

Three minority Washington Redskins owners are seeking to sell their shares because of their differing views of majority owner Daniel Snyder, according to multiple reports.

Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Fred Smith, who own a combined 40 percent of the team, "are not happy to be partners" with Snyder and have hired an investment firm to search for possible buyers of their shares, The Washington reported Sunday. Post.

REDSKINS OFFERS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS HELP ON NAME CHANGE CONSIDERATION

Pro Football Talk first reported that Schar and Smith were looking to sell their shares in the team.

The Redskins franchise has been under pressure in recent weeks to rename the team for its racial overtones. FedEx, of which Smith is the CEO, publicly requested that the team change its name. Nike then removed the team team from its website and Pepsi added his voice to the conversation.

DWAYNE HASKINS OF REDSKINS LAUNCHES SUPPORT FOR THIS NAME IF THE TEAM DECIDES TO CHANGE

"We have been in talks with the NFL administration and Washington for a few weeks on this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and look forward to [a] continued partnership, ”a Pepsi Co. spokesperson said in a statement.

In light of corporate pressure, the Redskins announced Friday that they would conduct a "comprehensive review" of the team's name, which has been used since 1933.

“In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins announce that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has had with the league in recent events. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Snyder added: "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the contributions of our students, the organization, the sponsors, the National Football League and the local community in which they proud to represent and off the field. "

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed his support for the team's talks.