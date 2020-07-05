Redskins Offered Harlem Globetrotters Help On Name Change Consideration

The Washington Redskins plan to undergo a "thorough review" to consider whether to change their nickname to racial connotations, and the Harlem Globetrotters may be willing to help the NFL franchise.

Globetrotters spokesman Brett Meister told Action Network on Friday that he "would love to be called by the franchise or the NFL" about buying the rights to the Washington generals. Herschend Entertainment, the parent company of Globetrotters, owns the Generals trademark.

DWAYNE HASKINS OF REDSKINS LAUNCHES SUPPORT FOR THIS NAME IF THE TEAM DECIDES TO CHANGE

"We believe the Globetrotters are on par with the world's most beloved team with Manchester United and the New York Yankees," Meister told Action Network. "Our heritage includes the Washington generals."

The Generals were originally owned by the Red Klotz family, a former NBA player who played and coached the team against the Globetrotters for several years. Klotz died in 2014 and the Globetrotters started playing World All-Stars, according to the website.

The generals started playing in 2017 when Globetrotters' parent company bought the rights. The generals have only defeated the Globetrotters three times.

REDSKINS NAME CHANGE CONTROVERSY DRAWS FANS RESPONSES

Washington has come under fire recently amid increased scrutiny of symbols and figures from the past.

The Redskins released a statement about their name change on Friday.

“In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins announce that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has had with the league in recent events. "

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the matter.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the contributions of our alumni, the organization, the sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community that is proud to represent on and off the field. "

The franchise came under scrutiny last week, as it was revealed that the team is reportedly prohibited from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Later Nike would remove the Redskins team from their online store and Pepsi would do the same and ask the team to change its name as well.

Snyder has been adamant about not changing the team name.