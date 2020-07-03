Redskins will carry out a & # 39; exhaustive review & # 39; the team name amid intense scrutiny

The Washington Redskins will carry out a "comprehensive review" of his name as the organization faces immense pressure to change its nickname on racial connotations.

The team released a statement on the matter on Friday.

“In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins announce that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events.

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the matter.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the contributions of our alumni, the organization, the sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community that is proud to represent on and off the field. "

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.