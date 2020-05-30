Reducing consumption of HTN medications can be safe without losing BP control







Some patients 80 and older may potentially reduce their number of antihypertensive medications, under the guidance of the physician, without significant loss of blood pressure (BP) control, the researchers conclude based on their multicenter randomized trial.

The deprescription of 1 of at least 2 antihypertensive drugs in these patients was found not less than usual care to keep systolic blood pressure below 150 mm Hg at 12 weeks, in the study that randomized only patients whose GPs Primary care was considered appropriate for the reduction of blood pressure.

The main trials that have shaped some contemporary patterns of hypertension, particularly SPRINT, generally have not included older patients with hypertension along with other chronic conditions, such as diabetes or a history of stroke. So, "it is difficult to know if your data is relevant to fragile and multimorbid patients. In fact, the guidelines say that you must use some clinical judgment when applying the SPRINT results to the type of patients seen in clinical practice," James P. Sheppard, PhD, University of Oxford, UK, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

The current study, called Optimizing Treatment for Mild Systolic Hypertension in the Elderly (OPTIMIZE), enrolled "patients in whom the benefits of taking blood pressure-lowering treatments may begin to outweigh the potential harm," Sheppard said.

The trial is intended to provide a sparse evidence base for how to depress antihypertensive medications, said Sheppard, lead author of the report published May 25 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Of the 282 patients in the trial randomized to the drug reduction group, 86.4% achieved the primary goal of systolic BP of less than 150 mm Hg, compared to 87.7% of the 287 patients in usual care, a difference that in the adjusted analysis met the default standard for noninferiority.

The intervention group reduced their number of antihypertensive agents by a mean of 0.6 per patient, which the authors describe as "a modest reduction." However, they point out that the medications that were withdrawn could be reintroduced as doctors deem necessary, however, most of the group maintained their reductions until the end of 12 weeks.

If the primary endpoint had specified a threshold of 130 mm Hg for BP control, which is more consistent with SPRINT and some guidelines in the United States, "the elimination strategy would not have been considered no less than usual care ", as calculated by OPTIMIZA to the authors themselves, observes an accompanying editorial.

The 150mm Hg threshold chosen by the researchers for the primary endpoint, therefore, "was something of a low bar," writes Eric D. Peterson, MD, MPH, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, and Michael W. Rich, MD, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri.

"Here in the UK it would not be considered a low bar," Sheppard said in an interview. The guidelines of the National Institute of Excellence in Health and Care in Britain "recommend that you treat people over the age of 18 regardless of whether they have any other conditions and systolic 150mm Hg."

The general practitioners in the study, he said, "did what we told them to do, and as a result, two-thirds of the patients were able to reduce their medications. If we had a lower threshold for treatment, it's possible that more patients could have reintroduced medications I think it could still have ended with a result not inferior. "

Participating physicians were instructed to enroll only "patients who, in their opinion, could benefit from medication reduction due to 1 or more of the following existing characteristics: polypharmacy, comorbidity, nonadherence or aversion to medications, or frailty "the report states.

They chose which antihypertensive drugs to remove for each patient and "were given a drug reduction algorithm to help with this decision." Doctors also followed a guideline for monitoring safety issues and were told to reintroduce medications if systolic blood pressure exceeded 150 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure increased above 90 mm Hg for more than 1 week, or in case of adverse events or signs of accelerated hypertension, The group writes.

In the prescription group, mean systolic blood pressure increased 4.3 points from baseline to 12 weeks, from 129.4 to 133.7 mm Hg. For those who received regular care, the mean systolic blood pressure went from 130.5 to 130.8 mm Hg. Adjusted, the mean change in systolic blood pressure was 3.4 mm Hg greater (P = .005) in the intervention group.

The corresponding adjusted mean change in diastolic BP was a 2.2 mm Hg increase in the intervention group (P = .001).

Although the difference seems minimal, Peterson and Rich write, "such differences in blood pressure can potentially lead to long-term differences in outcomes at the population level."

Furthermore, they noted, only about 10% of the patients selected for enrollment entered the study, questioning the possibility of study generalization, and "the patients in the trial had relatively well-controlled BP at baseline."

Sheppard said that patients from the original selected population, taken from a national database, were directly invited to participate in bulk by conventional mail, based on broad inclusion criteria. Much more than the required number were invited, and almost all those excluded from the study simply did not respond to the invitation.

Regarding the largest increases in systolic and diastolic pressures in the prescribing group, the OPTIMIZE authors acknowledge that "caution should be exercised when adopting this approach in routine clinical practice."

His own point of view, Sheppard said, "is that there are some patients who will definitely benefit from the intensive drop in blood pressure as you saw in the SPRINT trial. And there are other patients who will benefit from prescribing and aiming a little higher things need to be individualized at the patient level. "

And ideally, he added, clinicians in practice should probably be even more selective in choosing patients for a deprescription strategy, "and focus on the people who are at the highest risk for adverse events."

Sheppard has not disclosed any relevant financial relationships; disclosures for the other authors are in the report. Peterson reports receiving personal fees from Cerner and Livongo and grants and personal fees from AstraZeneca, Janssen and Amgen; Rick has not disclosed any relevant financial relationships.

J Am Med Assoc. Published online May 25, 2020. Summary, Editorial

