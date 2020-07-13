Reese Witherspoon has a hilarious reaction to her teenage son's first single

Reese Witherspoon proudly danced her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe's first single to her embarrassment.

"When your son has his first single … you have to dance!" Witherspoon captioned a clip Saturday.

In the video, Phillippe played his new song, "Long Run" while sitting on a couch with the "Legally Blonde" star.

Witherspoon started dancing and then abruptly said, "Deacon, I must make a TikTok dance to this song!"

"Oh God. No mom. No," replied the teenager. In any case, her mother was still dancing!

Phillippe was still grateful for his mother's support. "Hahahaha I love you," he commented in the post.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented: "We mortify them, but it is out of love! That's how Deacon is done!

Witherspoon's "Cruel Intentions" co-star Selma Blair said, "It makes me smile broadly. Congratulations!"

"Great song and DANCE," said Octavia Spencer.

Phillippe introduced singer Nina Nesbitt in her new single. "Omg, I need to see this dance 🙈💞🤣," he commented on the Witherspoon post.

The "Little Fires Everywhere" actress enthusiastically shared on Friday that her son's song was available on all streaming platforms.

New summer song! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe … his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! "Witherspoon wrote on Instagram." It's the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and drug drops (is that what the kids say? ")