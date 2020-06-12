Refinery29 is recovering from claims of racism and toxic workplace culture. Employees say it's even worse behind the scenes

Instead, it inspired a revolt.

"(W) When I started reading that thread and started to see some of the answers, the most important thing that hit me was: & # 39; Oh, idiot. When he left nothing stopped … You left and they kept doing this They kept treating women this way. They kept treating black women like this & # 39; & # 39;, he said.

Ford and Edwards were not the only ones to speak, or the only ones with disturbing stories to tell. Some sources who spoke to CNN Business said there was an obvious lack of diversity in the company. Some said that despite the inclusive image the site tried to present, Barberich made a series of editorial decisions that had the effect of diminishing the minority and especially black women.

When Barberich was approving photos for the site, a former editor and a former executive director of photography told CNN Business that he would reject some as "off-brand." The images he rejected in that way were consistently of women who were black or plus size, they said.

These two former employees said they knew the types of celebrities Barberich would approve of being included in Refinery coverage, and that their decisions appeared to be based on race.

Barberich "loved Solange Knowles, Janelle Monáe was fine, but otherwise our team knew which celebrities would be rejected … black," the former editor said. "We kept throwing them anyway. But it was an entertaining and sinister joke for our team. We'd say, 'Gee, I wonder who could possibly be cut.' Because we knew it."

In response to this allegation, Barberich said in a statement: "My goal has always been to help close the representation gap and I think that is reflected in the pages of Refinery29."

The former executive director of photography said she repeatedly filed human resources complaints against Barberich over her editorial choices, but a Human Resources representative told her it was not the company's job to manage Barberich, who informed the global president and content director. Amy Emmerich.

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media Group, which owns Refinery29, said in a statement to CNN Business on Thursday that Vice was unaware of the "toxic culture" at Refinery29 when it acquired the company. "It is unacceptable, and we are grateful to all the people who bravely came forward to shed light on the situation," he said. Dubuc added that Vice is looking for a new editor-in-chief for the site and has put in place an "immediate action plan to ensure that our workplace enables diversity, equity and inclusion within our walls and reflects the audience of the brand. to know us ".

In a long statement in response to CNN Business questions about his alleged actions, Barberich said he had co-founded Refinery29 to "amplify and build a community around women who are rarely seen or heard in the media." He acknowledged a personal failure to do that, "to the detriment of black women and women of color in particular," and said, "I couldn't see how my own perspectives and privileges were holding back the changes that needed to be made to promote that." purpose and vision, and provide these women with the support they needed. "She continued:" To everyone I have disappointed, especially members of my own team: I am deeply sorry. The reason I left this week was to acknowledge that failure, and to make room for a new chief editor and a new generation of leadership at Refinery29 who can forge a path with an even deeper commitment to our original mission. "

When Vice Media announced last year that it was acquiring Refinery29, Dubuc sent out a memo to employees acknowledging the company's seemingly incompatible cultures. Vice is the notoriously edgy maverick outfit that was the subject of a 2017 New York Times article exposing toxicity and sexual harassment scandals within the company, while Refinery29 is a fashion site targeting progressive women and promoting diversity and the inclution. "(H) How can & # 39; bros & # 39; unite with Refinery feminists?" she asked.

But 60 current and former Refinery29 employees who spoke to CNN Business over the course of a lengthy investigation painted a picture of a culture that really fit together quite well. The problems at Refinery29 were not limited to those related to race, they said. Refinery29's official mission is for women to "reclaim their power," but the video team was led by a male manager who, three former employees say, verbally abused them in public. Refinery29 promotes stories about self-care, but 23 employees said the overly ambitious traffic demands made them feel chained to their desks, and others said it prevented them from taking vacations. Refinery29 tells women to ask for more money, including publishing a book that deals in part on the subject, but 27 employees said they were underpaid or restricted from the increases.

"When people talk about cultures not mixing, I'm surprised because, as far as I can tell, cultures are very similar," said one former editor. "(A) a culture that is about corporate excess and terrible treatment of workers, that's Refinery."

Not disturbed

Refinery29 had started as a fashion and beauty blog. But over time it became a site that included coverage of women's issues, wage gaps, and sexual harassment, among other topics. In 2016, she launched The 67% Project, a campaign to promote female representation of "all shapes and sizes" by highlighting the population of women "who define themselves as plus size." Money Diaries, a reader-generated column, challenged women to speak more openly about wages and money management.

Many of the sources who spoke to CNN Business about their experiences at Refinery29 said they had joined the company excited about being part of a brand dedicated to women's empowerment. But once inside, they were surprised by a workplace that seemed to disagree with their public image.

"Walking around that office when I worked there, it was very white, very straight," said one former producer. "That always bothered me. It is not what I expected. It is not that they did not believe the message, but that the talent must reflect the content they are producing."

Nikki Tucker, a former social media editor, said: "The refinery was really touted as that millennial place of inclusion, where women are celebrated. Don't be ashamed of your body. I felt like I was in my alley. Like a black woman in America. Together, there really aren't too many spaces for me to be in a place where inclusion is celebrated, at least, I thought so. "

Kristin Booker, a writer hired at Refinery29 in 2014, recalled that she was one of the few black people in the office when she worked there.

Ford worked at Refinery29 in 2017. She "would be spending a long time in the office," she said, and the people who "were probably there, still working … were black women."

"When I talked to those women about how much money they were making and what their expectations were and what their relationship with their superiors was like, it became very clear to me that they were treating me differently and that I didn't want to be a part of it," Ford said.

In 2018, Refinery29 staff was 69% white and 8% black, according to a CNN Business internal diversity survey. According to the updated numbers provided by Vice, Refinery29 staff as of June 9, 2020 were 54.42% white and 10.7% black. These numbers are comparable to at least some of Refinery29's competitors, according to publicly published data. In 2019, BuzzFeed staff in the U.S. USA It was 7.7% black and Vox Media was 8% black.

Among those who spoke publicly about Refinery29 last week were founding members of Unbothered, a sub-brand for black women. Current and former employees who spoke to CNN Business frequently cited Unbothered, along with other inclusive and progressively similar works like The 67% Project and The Anti-Diet Project among the editorial projects they were most proud of and held internally. . But taking off from the ground was a struggle, according to its founders.

"Creating Unbothered was a yearlong journey that led to the strongest community of black women I've seen at the company," former senior social media editor Alessandra Hickson said in a statement to CNN Business that she later posted on Instagram during the Weekend. . "But it was also, unfortunately, one of the most difficult years of my life thanks to a toxic culture that left me emotionally drained."

Hickson wrote that "he observed other colleagues, generally black and brown women, being subjected to police surveillance, pay disparity, and open verbal abuse."

Sesali Bowen, a former senior entertainment writer and founding member of Unbothered, also spoke online and in an email to CNN Business.

"I thought it was a privilege to gain exposure and experience in different areas of the company. I thought I had a unique valuation," Bowen wrote in the email. "In hindsight, I think I was being tokenized as a fat, underpaid black woman for my work."

Bowen said Barberich once "ran his fingers through my hair" while complimenting his new hairstyle. CNN Business corroborated this account with an eyewitness who said the incident happened outside where others could see.

In his statement Thursday, Barberich apologized for this and said, "I am really sorry if this happened and if you felt uncomfortable in any way."

He also apologized for mistaking Ford for another woman: "I certainly could have called her wrong. If I had, I sincerely apologize," he said.

Publicly, Refinery29 touts Unbothered's success, but several of its founding members told CNN Business that the company had initially resisted the idea. Former producer Ryen Williams, who was fired in 2018, recalled frequent meetings with Amy Emmerich, director of content at Refinery29, about the need for more content created by people of color. Finally, Emmerich helped the founders settle for an Instagram profile separate from the main Refinery29 account that became Unbothered, which has since grown to a full vertical with a newsletter and tab on the site.

"In addition to being segregated, we were told that we would not be given the resources to create," Williams told CNN Business. "After it took off … the company realized that Unbothered could be monetized and that's when they started to worry."

On Thursday, Emmerich released a statement about the Unbothered launch, saying, "When we started new franchises, we started small, with a smooth launch, and we wondered 'what would resonate with the audience?' Hickson) was instrumental and the only full-time staff with a freelancer. However, we used company-wide shared services, from photos, design and video. In 2018 (Hickson) left, and since then Unbothered has grown to 4 dedicated staff and 1 independent professional. "

Raven Baker, a former associate social media editor for Unbothered, said she left the company due to exhaustion. He repeatedly raised management concerns about low morale and team problems, he said, to which the company responded by changing staff seat assignments.

"Do not disturb is supposed to be a safe space for black women on the Internet. How is that when it is not even a safe space in the workplace?" Baker said.

Without hassles he continues to lack support at Refinery29. Several past and current employees told CNN Business that the Instagram account is primarily run by an inmate who earns $ 15 an hour.

Emmerich sent a note to staff Thursday, apologizing "to the many black and POC women who have spoken out about the unacceptable culture at Refinery29 with brave, raw, and painful stories about their experiences. No qualifications, no excuses, sorry."

She acknowledged that she "disappointed our audience" and promised to be "more present" in the future.

Even after the launch of Unbothered, Barberich repeatedly made other editorial decisions that placed non-white women at the bottom of the site's coverage, or excluded them entirely.

In addition to the comments, sources said that she took photos of women who were not thin or white who were "out of brand" and the list of acceptable celebrity sources said that she maintained that it only included light-skinned black celebrities, a The former editor who spoke to CNN Business said they had witnessed several cases in which Barberich chose photos of white people over people that included people of color because he said "white faces" generated more traffic.

Another former editor and a former producer said they witnessed similar editorial decisions by Barberich. Barberich allegedly made some of these decisions based on A / B testing, a method used to compare two variations of the same content online to see which one works best with readers.

"White faces always have more clicks than brown or tan faces, which is what the public does, not the company, but data always has the last word," said the former editor.

The producer agreed and said, "Most employees pushed hard for diversity at the site."

"The rhythm there was unsustainable"

Before becoming a digital media empire, Refinery29 started in 2005 as a fashion blog specializing in independent shopping in New York City. Its four co-founders, Justin Stefano, Philippe von Borries, Piera Gelardi, and Barberich, led it together until Stefano and von Borries, who wore the titles of co-CEOs, departed from everyday roles after the acquisition of Vice.

Stefano and von Borries addressed the allegations Wednesday in a post on the Refinery29 website, saying: "Although we are no longer in the company, as co-founders and former CEOs, at the end of the day, the money – and the culture stopped with us. "

"After reading these accounts, we recognize how our privilege as two white CEOs created blinders that kept us from seeing the struggles, exclusion, and assaults you felt at R29. This is a wake-up call earthquake," they said. said. "We wanted to create an inclusive environment but we didn't spend enough time with team members listening to them and listening to their stories."

The company became a "rare haven for young women to be taken seriously," said a former staff member. The women, many in their twenties, wrote about fashion and beauty with their own voices and attended some of the industry's leading events.

"The brand really, really, was on fire," said Annie Tomlin, former beauty director. "I have so many emails from people wanting to get a credit for a line or photo there. Brands and advertisers were deeply interested in being my friend because I worked there. It was the ideal place to be."

But Tomlin, who started at Refinery29 in 2012, said that on his first day he left the office "crying" when he learned the reality of the company's ambitious traffic goals. She had 12 years of media experience and saw herself as a "very fast learner" but, she said, "the pace there was unsustainable."

"I felt like I was thrown to the bottom," Tomlin told CNN Business. "Even if you were doing everything you could, there were some factors that are beyond your control."

Ten staff members who spoke to CNN Business said the administration's relentless drive for traffic was evident in a steady stream of emails sent to editorial teams to communicate how they were approaching their goals. A former editor at Refinery29 described the emails as "quite impressive and complete," but added that "every time I saw that email arrive, my stomach contracted because it could mean that we suddenly had to fight to make up for lost page views." .

It is not unusual for posts to put pressure on traffic. Advertising revenue depends on bringing readers to a site; Achieving traffic goals can be the difference between the success or death of a post.

But former Refinery29 employees said they were overworked for what they say were the company's overly ambitious traffic targets.

Some of the employees who spoke to CNN Business said they saw traffic as a reflection of their own popularity. Three former writers said they would receive reports showing who was behind in reaching their traffic targets.

"Screenshots of articles were posted during the meetings, and the names were not clipped, so you felt the failure personally," said one former writer. "It sucked."

Booker, the writer who had a contract at Refinery29 in 2014, dubbed him the "board of shame."

One way that many sites maintain heavy content production to drive traffic is by picking up original reports from other media and rewriting them, known in the industry as aggregation. Another way is by monitoring social media trends to see where the interests of readers are at any given time. These stories are often easy to produce, require little or no information, and yet lead a significant number of readers to a site.

But Refinery29 wanted it both ways: They wanted the fast-trending stories, but made as if they were some other more labor-intensive item. A former editor who spoke to CNN Business said his team of three reporters was asked to produce 12 to 15 stories total per day. Each of these stories was supposed to include multiple interviews, plus original photographs or illustrations. That workload would be daunting even for an experienced newspaper journalist who, on a typical day, could produce just one or two stories.

Refinery29's desire to create beautifully packaged stories with original reports was admirable, but at least six former employees told CNN Business that the pressure of all this led to exhaustion.

Booker said he normally wrote six to seven stories a day.

"I was not used to the feeling that if I left my desk for more than a few minutes, someone would come looking for me," said Booker. "If it wasn't on my desk like it was producing, I had to have a damn good excuse. It was scary."

Similarly, some video team staff members said they were under what they considered "aggressive" mandates to watch videos. Some producers played Refinery29 videos in a loop on their desks to increase views, according to two former employees of the video team.

In pursuit of traffic, Refinery29 went from unearthing unique fashion stories to chasing trend stories and celebrity news.

"I used to describe Refinery29 as Vogue in the modern era. After 2016, especially in recent years, it became more about selling, so our content was diluted … to a younger youth magazine," he said. a former designer of Refinery29.

Jess Rezendes, a supervising story producer, told CNN Business that the day she "realized Refinery29 was full of shit" was when co-founder Gelardi sent an email encouraging employees to write and generate trafficking as a way to support "A Day Without a Woman", a strike that took place in March 2017 to protest against President Trump's policies. Other woman-centric sites, like Bustle and Teen Vogue, went dark for the occasion. New York magazine's cultural site The Cut also went on strike to support the cause. Gelardi did not ban employees from participating in the strike, but Refinery29 continued to publish stories that day. For Rezendes, the email was not sincere and showed what he called Refinery29's "hypocrisy" because he felt it was self-service for the company to produce content rather than flashy.

Refinery29 offered unlimited vacations as an added bonus, but some writers say the traffic boost made taking time off nearly impossible. According to five former writers, editorial staff had to prepare a minimum of one story for each day of vacation they took, something that is generally not required of journalists in other newsrooms. At least two people said that this policy prevented them from taking time off.

The hope was that the writers could complete the extra work between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to an internal email obtained by CNN Business. But that was not always possible, according to the five former employees.

A former writer said that after taking a sick day from an infection, her manager asked her to "double" her output, that is, at least four stories, when she returned the next day.

Toxic administrators

Barberich was not the only manager at Refinery29 who was accused by current and former employees of toxic behavior in interviews with CNN Business. There's also Stone Roberts, who was hired by Scripps in 2014 to help Refinery29 boost his video output. In a 2018 interview with Forbes, Emmerich, the content director, cited Roberts as a "great partner" who "helped pave the way so that when he got to Refinery29, he could run." Refinery29 hired Emmerich in January 2015, also from Scripps, to help develop the site's video production.

Despite this high praise for Roberts, employees of the video team said they were demoralized by him. Three former employees said he yelled at them and insulted them at meetings when other employees were nearby. Two of the former employees who were subjected to this abuse said it was "vengeful" when they reported it. One of those employees said he lost his temper and cursed them. This person said Roberts later apologized by placing a bottle of alcohol on his desk and muttering "I'm sorry" as he walked away.

"For me, it was not an environment that actually fostered female empowerment. It was fostering insecurity," said the employee.

Roberts told CNN Business in a statement through Vice that "he had received extensive management training and coaching between 2015-2016 to address these issues."

But at a routine video team meeting in 2017, three witnesses said Roberts lashed out at the video team over an anonymous employee satisfaction survey of Refinery's work culture29. Some staff members who responded to the survey told CNN Business that they cited their behavior as a reason for their job dissatisfaction. At a crowded conference in the New York office, Roberts "sits down and cries the entire team. 'You guys destroyed me. How could you do this to me?'" One former staff member told CNN Business.

A second former staff member who was at the meeting said, "We were all there and he was clearly upset and addressed that and it was a weird vibe because it sucks to hear these things about you, but at the same time, how is this amazing ?

In August 2017, Roberts moved to Los Angeles to "build the video team," according to reports. That's the "story everyone told us," said a former staff member. What is unclear is whether Roberts was reprimanded or punished for the language that his co-workers found offensive. He is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Production and Global Operations at Vice Studios.

Roberts said in his statement that he moved to Los Angeles "for family reasons."

Money disparities

Refinery29 has filled the gender pay gap and offered strategies for women to apply for increases. In fact, Refinery29 produced an editorial package, "The Secret Guide to Getting More," in December 2017 as a practical guide to salary negotiations. It was considered a "first step to asking for what you deserve." But when almost a dozen employees did exactly that, they said, they felt they were closed.

A former writer told CNN Business that around the same time the guide was published, he was given a promotion, but it was only in the title.

"Here you are telling readers that they should ask for more, but you are giving me a promotion that only has a title," said the former writer. "The messages we get constantly is that we are family. We will take care of you. We are family. But that is not the way you treat your family."

A former designer for the company said she was rejected when she filed her wage disparity claim with human resources after learning that a male colleague in a similar role did more than she did. Another former writer said his manager offered a raise, only to revoke it later without giving a reason. A former editor said she tried and failed to secure a raise for a writer that matched the salary of another writer with similar experience who was making $ 14,000 more. A former employee said she had to threaten legal action to secure a raise that coincided with what a male colleague was doing in the same role.

"At the top level when I tried to fight this, they were all women, and no one really paid attention to it. How is this possible here?" said the former designer.

Megan McIntyre, a former beauty director, said she found that she had been making at least $ 30,000 less than her friends in similar positions in other publications. When she requested an increase greater than a promotion's $ 5,000 increase, she was declined.

"The response at the time was similar to that we can't give you this kind of raise because then we would have to let other people go," McIntyre said. "That's what they spent too much money on and now they can't pay what you're worth."

Refinery29's largest cash infusion occurred in August 2016 through a $ 45 million funding round led by Turner, a relationship that meant Refinery29 could broaden its video footprint. (CNN was a division of Turner, an entity that now operates under the umbrella of AT&T WarnerMedia, which owns CNN.) Refinery29 held a champagne toast to celebrate.

"That meeting seemed like nothing could stop us, that our content was going to be on television and that Refinery29 was going to take over the world," said a former Refinery29 designer.

In December 2017, Refinery29 laid off 34 employees, about 7.5% of its workforce, and the company shifted to focus on the "engines of growth," including long-form and unscripted videos.

After those layoffs, Refinery29 employees began to talk about organizing to address problems at the company. In January 2019, a few months after Refinery29 laid off dozens of others, 40 editorial staff members unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East. In December, Refinery29 employees agreed to be covered by the Vice union.

"El contrato (del Vicepresidente) establece los mínimos salariales, que han sido cruciales para que los que recibieron un sueldo insuficiente, incluidos la mayoría de nuestros escritores, editores, contratistas y escritores independientes, cumplan con los estándares de la industria", Leah Carroll, miembro de la gerencia laboral de Refinery29. comité, dijo en un comunicado en mayo. "También pudimos asegurar aumentos salariales anuales por el costo de vida y descripciones de trabajo estandarizadas en toda la unidad".

Carroll fue uno de al menos 10 empleados de Refinery29 que fue despedido en junio cuando Vice Media cortó 155 empleos debido a las consecuencias económicas de la pandemia.

Para un ex editor, su frustración por la disparidad salarial de Refinery29 se debió a lo que vio como el gasto derrochador de la compañía en bocadillos gratuitos, kombucha de barril, happy hours y fiestas extravagantes que vio cuando trabajaba allí.

"Escuchamos cuán exitosa fue la compañía, cómo fuimos rentables y obtuvimos ingresos, y obtuvimos estas ofertas publicitarias masivas", dijo el ex editor. "Fue difícil ver y escuchar, como, '¡Hay todo este dinero! Pero no puedes tener nada'".