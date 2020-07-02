Refinery29's Amy Emmerich leaves after an exposed toxic workplace

Emmerich announced the news in an email to staff that was obtained by CNN Business.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to switch from Refinery29," Emmerich wrote in his staff's email. "I have always fought for space so this amazing team can create without hindrance. I make this decision now so that I can continue to do so. Now is a time of change, reflection and growth, both for me and for us as we move forward. stories we have told and will continue to tell matter more than ever and I am truly grateful to have been a part of building a platform and business that featured unreported stories and amplified unheard voices grateful for the friends and colleagues I have I have been privileged to work, and I look forward to the continued and sustained success of Refinery29. Please continue to take care of yourself and others. "
Executive Vice President of Media Nancy Dubuc confirmed the news in a separate email to staff on Thursday.
"I want to express my gratitude to Amy for her efforts during this time," Dubuc wrote. "Her business focus and unwavering energy have helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand that is ready to continue its mission of telling creative stories in every way that helps all women. to see, feel and claim their power at this crucial cultural moment in history. "
An Emmerich spokesman declined to comment beyond what was in the email.
The Refinery29 union had called for Emmerich's immediate resignation in a letter sent June 11 to Vice Media's management. That letter, obtained by CNN Business, referred to employee allegations that Emmerich had allegedly failed them in various ways, from "perpetrating racist micro-attacks to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for staff." Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the letter at the time.