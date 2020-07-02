Refinery29's Amy Emmerich leaves after an exposed toxic workplace

Emmerich announced the news in an email to staff that was obtained by CNN Business.

His resignation comes amid an internal investigation into allegations of toxic workplace behavior at Refinery29. Vice Media, which acquired the women-focused site last fall, hired an outside law firm last month to conduct the investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokesperson previously told CNN Business that the findings will be used as the basis for "appropriate action" taken by Vice Media.

CNN Business published a lengthy investigation into culture in June on Refinery29, shortly after Christene Barberich, co-founder and global chief editor at Refinery29, resigned amid public accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Barberich told CNN Business at the time: "I couldn't see how my own perspectives and privileges were holding back the changes that needed to be made to promote that purpose and vision, and to give these women the support they needed." Barberich had informed Emmerich.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to switch from Refinery29," Emmerich wrote in his staff's email. "I have always fought for space so this amazing team can create without hindrance. I make this decision now so that I can continue to do so. Now is a time of change, reflection and growth, both for me and for us as we move forward. stories we have told and will continue to tell matter more than ever and I am truly grateful to have been a part of building a platform and business that featured unreported stories and amplified unheard voices grateful for the friends and colleagues I have I have been privileged to work, and I look forward to the continued and sustained success of Refinery29. Please continue to take care of yourself and others. "