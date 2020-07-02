Refinery29's Amy Emmerich leaves after an exposed toxic workplace

Emmerich announced the news in an email to staff that was obtained by CNN Business.

His resignation comes amid an internal investigation into allegations of toxic workplace behavior at Refinery29. Vice Media, which acquired the women-focused site last fall, hired an outside law firm last month to conduct the investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokesperson previously told CNN Business that the findings will be used as the basis for "appropriate action" taken by Vice Media.
CNN Business published a lengthy investigation into culture in June on Refinery29, shortly after Christene Barberich, co-founder and global chief editor at Refinery29, resigned amid public accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Barberich told CNN Business at the time: "I couldn't see how my own perspectives and privileges were holding back the changes that needed to be made to promote that purpose and vision, and to give these women the support they needed." Barberich had informed Emmerich.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to switch from Refinery29," Emmerich wrote in his staff's email. "I have always fought for space so this amazing team can create without hindrance. I make this decision now so that I can continue to do so. Now is a time of change, reflection and growth, both for me and for us as we move forward. stories we have told and will continue to tell matter more than ever and I am truly grateful to have been a part of building a platform and business that featured unreported stories and amplified unheard voices grateful for the friends and colleagues I have I have been privileged to work, and I look forward to the continued and sustained success of Refinery29. Please continue to take care of yourself and others. "

Refinery29 is recovering from claims of racism and toxic workplace culture. Employees say it's even worse behind the scenes

Executive Vice President of Media Nancy Dubuc confirmed the news in a separate email to staff on Thursday.

"I want to express my gratitude to Amy for her efforts during this time," Dubuc wrote. "Her business focus and unwavering energy have helped take Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand that is ready to continue its mission of telling creative stories in every way that helps all women. to see, feel and claim their power at this crucial cultural moment in history. "

An Emmerich spokesman declined to comment beyond what was in the email.

Emmerich started at the company as a video director in January 2015. She was promoted to content director later in 2015 and added the title of president in January 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The Refinery29 union had called for Emmerich's immediate resignation in a letter sent June 11 to Vice Media's management. That letter, obtained by CNN Business, referred to employee allegations that Emmerich had allegedly failed them in various ways, from "perpetrating racist micro-attacks to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for staff." Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the letter at the time.

"We are pleased that our letter of June 11 has finally been addressed to VMG management asking for the resignation of Amy Emmerich," the union said. wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter account. "We look forward to working with new leadership experienced in overseeing a diverse newsroom @ refinery29 committed to serving a diverse audience.



