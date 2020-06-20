Refugees and asylum seekers cannot leave this Australian hotel

Their posters are primarily made of garbage bags taped and taped to the railing with shoelaces.

"Where's the justice?" one reads.

All suffer the effects of prolonged and indefinite detention and were brought to Australia last year for urgent medical treatment.

But some say the conditions at the Brisbane hotel are worse than PNG or Nauru.

"You are in prison here. In PNG, you have a little freedom. You can move. There are no ABF (Australian Border Force), nor security guards around you," said Farhad Rahmati, an Iranian refugee who was transferred to Australia from PNG last July.

For months, the approximately 120 men inside the hotel were silent about their plight. However, that changed in March, when the number of coronavirus cases in Brisbane began to rise. Fearing that the virus would enter the hotel through the guards coming and going, they made posters large enough to be seen from the street.

When people noticed his pleas, weekly protests began outside the hotel. These protests have turned into a blockade of human rights activists demanding that the men be released.

The confrontation between cell phone-armed protesters and security guards has drawn unwanted attention to an Australian immigration policy that, by definition, has been focused on the high seas.

Now being developed in the heart of one of Australia's largest cities in a 4.5-star hotel that only a few months ago was still accepting paying guests.

Detention on the high seas

In 2018, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was reported to have a model of a migrant ship on his desk with the words, "I stopped these."

Before taking office, Morrison helped strengthen the country's border protection policies, which require that People arriving by boat will be prosecuted on the high seas, and even if they are considered refugees, they will never settle in Australia.

The government says this policy eliminates the demand for human smugglers and prevents deaths at sea. Ship arrivals peaked in 2012, when more than 17,000 passengers arrived from Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar and other troubled nations, through hubs like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Few ships arrive now, but human rights advocates say the policy has created a cohort of prisoners confined to offshore islands. As detainees' mental health deteriorated, advocates pushed for a law allowing doctors to decide whether they should be brought to Australia for medical treatment. The Medevac bill was passed in March 2019, opening the door for transfers, but the government abruptly closed it again after winning an election in May, citing national security concerns.

Before that happened, almost 200 men had been brought to Australia under the drug law, including some who were suicidal. Others had brain injuries, undiagnosed gastrointestinal bleeding, heart conditions, and broken bones that needed surgery.

For months, many of those detainees lived in one of Brisbane's three hotel buildings, confined to the top floors, and beyond the sight of paying guests. Before the coronavirus outbreak, previously approved guest visits were allowed. Now they are only allowed to go to medical appointments, escorted by guards.

In March, due to the pandemic, more space was needed for social distancing at Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation (BITA), the main immigration detention center on the outskirts of the city. About 40 more detainees were transferred to the hotel, and their rooms opened onto a balcony overlooking the street.

Watching the world go by

The father of one Somali man, Saif Ali Saif, stands on his balcony every day, with his own poster scribbled in ballpoint pen on an old T-shirt. It says, "I want to hug my son." His wife Sabah Siyad lives in community detention 29 kilometers (18 miles away) with their three-year-old son, Sammi. She receives a small government allowance every week and is not allowed to work or study. The family has not hugged each other since March, when visits stopped due to the coronavirus.

Saif fears that Sammi will forget it.

Saif escaped from the war while working as a driver in Yemen; Siyad fled the bombings in Somalia. She raises her sleeve to show shrapnel scars as evidence. The refugees met and married in Nauru in 2016, and Sammi was born on Valentine's Day the following year. Her baby was a few months old when it became clear that her breathing difficulties required specialized attention. Authorities approved the baby's transfer to Australia with his mother, but not with Saif. "I was very scared that my son would die there," he said, so he let them go.

Saif was told last June that he was being transferred to Australia and has now spent a year in detention. He says he does not know why he was transferred.

The family has been separated for three years. "Sammi loves his father," said Siyad.

From his balcony, Rahmati, the Iranian refugee, can see a pub, a car wash, restaurants, and a McDonald's in the next block.

"I see everything, but I don't have a chance to touch it," he said. "I see people walking their dogs. I love dogs. I would love to have the opportunity to walk my dogs. But look at my situation. I'm not even close to that."

Rahmati worked as a civil engineer before fleeing Iran in 2013. He doesn't want to talk about why he left.

While Rahmati and Saif are on the balcony with posters, many detainees do not. They remain in their rooms, worried that the protests will affect their chances of being released.

Strange events on the corner

Even before the signs appeared, neighbors noticed something strange happening at the hotel on the corner: cars with blackened windows, guards with headsets, trucks that came and went regularly. No one told them what was going on at the hotel, which has been there for more than a decade.

Central Apartment Group (CAG) took over the operation of the hotel in 2018 and changed its name to Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments. It is one of 18 hotels on the company's website, advertised as a family accommodation "ideal for business and leisure travelers."

When CNN contacted him, the group's CEO, Sid Knell, said he would not comment on the events at Kangaroo Point. "You can ask me about the driverless vacation," he said.

Nearby residents, however, have protested against the appearance of a prison on their street.

"How could they start a prison and not tell people?" Annette Hogan asked. Residents CNN spoke to said they had no problems with the refugees, but that the walls and guards had changed the tone of the neighborhood. Opinions differed on the local Facebook page: "Send them back," read one post.

Hannah and Anand Parameswaran have a direct view of the hotel gardens from their kitchen window. From there, they can see the small pool where the guests used to swim. Detainees cannot use it.

"I feel a little guilty coming and going," said Hannah Parameswaran. Anand agrees: "I feel really guilty because our money is being used to do this to them."

The Australian Refugee Council estimates that the government costs the government $ 346,000 Australian dollars ($ 236,000) each year to detain someone in Australia. That is above the AU $ 7 billion ($ 4.8 billion) the government has spent on overseas processing since 2012, according to the Australian National Audit Office.

Carmelo Nucifora, who runs Spizzico, the Italian restaurant on the hotel's premises, says he was not consulted about plans for an on-site prison. As more fences were erected, blocking most of the restaurant's parking area, he said he was seeking a meeting with Australian Border Force officials. "I went and pleaded with one of the officers. It is embarrassing, but I cried in front of them, asking for some attention, pity," he said.

Like other restaurants in the city, he was forced to limit his business to carry only during the coronavirus blockade. Earnings fell from around AU $ 14,000 a week to AU $ 2,000.

Now, even as coronavirus restrictions make it easier for more diners to enter, his restaurant is surrounded by protesters.

The protests

"Seven years too long. Free the refugees," the protesters sing through a tannoy outside the hotel. Last Thursday, their weekly protest became a 24-hour occupation when word spread that Border Force officials had arrived to transfer Rahmati, the Iranian refugee, to BITA.

Cell phone images taken by another detainee, and seen by CNN, show Rahmati being driven to a van by security guards, where they are ambushed by protesters, who stand on the roof and stick their hands to the van. Rahmati rushes back to the hotel and returns to his room.

Protesters do not want any of the men to be more deeply transferred to Australia's immigration detention system. They demand that the men be released into the community at Christmas.

But on Friday morning, the guards returned through Rahmati.

An emergency response team broke into his room, ordered him to lie face down on his bed, handcuffed him, turned him over and took him to a waiting car, Rahmati said by cell phone from the BITA high-security complex, where it was taken. Rahmati is in Australia receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Matt Sheppard of the Meanjin Refugee Solidarity human rights group says very few protesters stood outside a door to stop the car that took Rahmati. After that, protesters blocked the exits and agreed to only clear them if they could search for vehicles coming and going, to make sure no more refugees would move in.

Sheppard says he believes Rahmati was removed from the hotel because he spoke to the media.

"He is a truly charismatic person who also gives a lot of support to the men inside. Therefore, I think it was a calculated movement to remove him from the community and break that cohesion," he said.

In a statement, Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram denied that the detainees were "punished" or transferred for speaking to defenders or the media. "Detainees are routinely transferred for a variety of reasons, including health, well-being, or to ensure the safety of other detainees, staff and the public," he said.

The day after Rahmati's retirement, hundreds gathered on the street to demand the release of the occupants. Saif, the Somali refugee, spoke from the balcony, his speakerphone call amplified to the crowd. "Let me hug my son," he said.

One by one, the crowd began to chant, "Let him hug his son, let him hug his son." They cleared a path to the hotel entrance so Siyad could push Sammi towards him in his stroller. He made it to the door before the request was denied.

They don't know when they can meet next time.

A spokeswoman for the acting immigration minister, Alan Tudge, told CNN that "it was very clear to those who were transferred under the medevac provisions that they would be detained by immigration."

David Manne, the executive director of Refugee Legal, said the law also allows the minister to release them.

"There are powers at the disposal of the government and the minister to personally release these men from detention. It is up to the federal government to explain why it is not using those legal powers to release these men from prolonged and indefinite detention," he said.

As a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, Australia is required to provide a safe haven for people fleeing persecution, or to resettle them elsewhere.

ABF Commissioner Outram said in his statement that the men are "encouraged to end their medical treatment so they can continue their resettlement path to the United States, return to Nauru or PNG or return to their home country."

Manne said that while many of their illnesses are serious or critical, there was "important information to question whether they are receiving or have received the required medical treatment."

"It is very clear that the prolonged and indefinite detention of these men, who were seriously ill and were brought to Australia for treatment, almost certainly exacerbates the severity of their medical conditions," he said.

The immigration minister's spokeswoman said the men had access to medical professionals and specialists, and that any claims to the contrary were incorrect.

Former immigration officer Rebecca Lim, from the Brisbane Refugee and Asylum Seeker Response Group, said the volunteers were ready and waiting to help men in the Australian community, when and if they were released.

"If the minister does not make the decision to release the men into community detention because it is not in the public interest, then he must explain what that means," he said. "Indefinite detention is wrong."