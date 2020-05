Angela Lang / CNET



If you have been tempted to buy iPhone XR, now you can buy directly from Apple. Taking this approach will reduce $ 100- $ 120 of 2018 phone price, compared to buying a brand.

The 64GB and 128GB XRs are available in a variety of colors, and the 256GB XR is available in black. Renewals cost $ 499, $ 539, and $ 629, respectively, compared to normal prices of $ 599, $ 649, and $ 749.

Refurbished iPhones have new batteries, new outer cases and a one-year warranty, Apple notes.