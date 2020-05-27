Regal Cinemas has no plans to reopen movie theaters any time soon

Despite the fact that much of the USA. USA Starting to reopen for business in limited capacity, Regal Cinemas has not currently made a decision on when to reopen. Regal, one of the nation's largest movie theater chains, behind AMC, has been closed since mid-March. Now, with multiple titles slated to open in theaters in July, the company is not yet ready to declare a release date.

Most of the country's main chains are expected to reopen in some way in July. Christopher Nolan & # 39; s Beginning and Disney MulanFor now at least, they're set to hit with some smaller movies on deck for July, too. Be that as it may, in a recent Twitter post, Regal explained that they have not yet decided when to reopen. This is what the company had to say about it.

"At this time, we have not made a decision on when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios to house our audience and show them the blockbusters in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, You will share. "

Movies like Beginning They need a certain number of theaters to be open, not just in the US. USA, but worldwide, for a chance to earn the money they need to be profitable. That makes a lack of answers right now difficult for both sides of the equation. Not to mention the unknowns, such as how willing people will be to return to theaters once they reopen.

The closure has not been without its drama. Universal Pictures succeeded with Trolls World Tour making a digital release, and the studio stated that they would continue to do so with certain films in the future. AMC stepped in to more or less boycott future Universal releases. Regal returned to AMC, although he later clarified on Twitter that they are not boycotting any studies. Instead, they are making it clear that they will not show movies that do not honor the traditional theatrical window.

"Regal is not boycotting Universal or any other studio. We will continue our normal policy and play movies that respect the theater window, allowing movies to be released in theaters first before broadcast or VOD platforms."

AMC is said to be dangerously close to bankruptcy, and there were rumors that Amazon was in talks to buy the chain. Regal and Cinemark are losing millions every week, with cutbacks and pay cuts until things get back to normal. Meanwhile, self-service theaters have thrived in recent months, as they are the only game in town. When theaters reopen, they will do so with limited capacity and new disinfection guidelines to try to ensure guests' safety. We will make sure to keep you informed as the situation unfolds. Feel free to review the original publication of the Royal Twitter bill.