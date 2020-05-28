Regal Cinemas has no reopening date in sight yet

Much of the USA USA It has gradually begun reopening its businesses in limited capacity, sparking viewers' curiosity about where theaters are located in this current reopening plan. We can't speak for all the major movie theater chains, but Regal Cinemas has become the first of the big movie theater brands to make a statement on this matter and if Regal was your preferred movie theater, it will still be waiting. a time before you're to be able to give them some business.

Regal Cinemas is one of the largest cinema chains in the country, and AMC is the only chain that comes out ahead of them. Like AMC, Regal's doors have been closed since mid-March, and while titles like TENET and MULAN are slated for release in late July, Regal is not yet ready to announce an opening date. In a recent Twitter Later, Regal said the following about his current condition:

At this time, we have not made a decision on when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios to house our audience and show them blockbuster box office hits in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, we will share. pic.twitter.com/vtqUALuA5I – Regal (@RegalMovies) May 26, 2020

Film studios are likely watching and waiting to see what chains like AMC and Regal will do in terms of reopening. They need a sizable amount of them to be open so you can justify your risk by shipping your big-budget movies to a very uncertain box office climate. The lack of answers at the moment makes the decision on this quite difficult, especially when we enter the month of June. A lot can change in a few weeks, but how much do you spend on marketing for more advertising if you suspect that your release date may have to change in the near future?

Movie theater closings have led to their own drama between theaters and studios. AMC stated that they would boycott future Universal Pictures releases after the studio boasted of the success of the digital launch of TROLLS WORLD TOUR and its desire to consider this launch method as a more viable option in the future. While Regal supported AMC in a sense, they clarified that they are not boycotting any studios, but said they will not show movies that do not honor the traditional theatrical window:

"Regal is not boycotting Universal or any other studio. We will continue our normal policy and play movies that respect the theatrical window, allowing movies to be released first in theaters before broadcast or VOD platforms.

I suspect that a decision about these big movie theater chains has to happen soon. We are only a few days from the beginning of June and I would suspect that some sort of plan would have to be in place before mid-June for the studios to feel comfortable keeping their release dates for the month of July. I hope we will hear a decision soon because I want to go back to the cinema, although in a very safe way, but I'm ready anyway.

