Regal Cinemas says they have no immediate plans to reopen theaters

Although dozens of states have gradually reopened nonessential businesses in recent weeks, Regal Cinemas He seems to be in no rush to join the movement. In a solemn tweet released Tuesday night, the company announced that it currently does not plan to reopen even one of its 564 facilities any time soon.

At this time, we have not made a decision on when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios to house our audience and show them blockbuster box office hits in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, we will share. pic.twitter.com/vtqUALuA5I – Regal (@RegalMovies) May 26, 2020

In the Tweet, Regal, whose doors have been closed since March 16, expressed concern not only about his own financial situation, but also about the film industry in general. Vowing to work with "studios" to show their audiences "blockbusters in a safe environment," the company expressed its deepest condolences for the Hollywood system, which has been languishing since the global health pandemic launched Pause production schedules earlier this spring. .

But at the end of the day, the real fools of this crisis are not found on the production side of the business, but on the distribution side. In fact, while these are tough times for studios around the world, the biggest ones can keep some of their revenue streams flowing by selling their surplus content to streaming services like Netflix, or uploading them, like Disney and HBO have begun to do, on your own.

Click to enlarge

The new normal has definitely put the established order to the test, sometimes making former allies enemies in the process. Take the launch of the children's animated film Trolls World Tour, for example. Although initially released in theaters around the world, Universal eventually pulled the title out of theaters and released it to the broadcast.

Although this decision allowed Universal to earn money quickly, it jeopardized business relationships with the media conglomerate's traditional distribution channels. But while Real He has teamed up with rival AMC to boycott this betrayal, it is hard to imagine that they will not welcome Universal with open arms once people feel secure enough to go back to theaters. After all, if they don't, what else are they going to do?